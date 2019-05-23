Aegis Living Leaders Earn Industry Accolades

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Living, a national leader in assisted living and memory care, is proud to honor two team members for earning recent industry accolades and continuing to set an example for excellence in senior living care.

Tenaye Dube has been named Assisted Living Caregiver of the Year by the Washington Health Care Association (WHCA). Dube was chosen among more than 100 caregivers nominated from around the state for her creative approaches and dedication to delivering high-quality, person-centered care.

"Tenaye goes above and beyond every day to deliver the best possible care," said Kathy Stewart, Aegis Living Vice President of Nursing and Care. "She has a unique ability to connect with and identify each resident's personal needs and challenges and find creative, caring ways to meet them. She lights up their lives and it's clear they do the same for her."

Dube has been with Aegis Living for more than 14 years, holding a variety of positions at both the Issaquah and Bellevue locations, including Care Manager and Medication Care Manager and Lead. Currently, she is the Associate Care Director for Aegis Living in Bellevue. With a big family of her own, Tenaye was initially drawn to the family-centered approach at Aegis Living.

"When I am in the Aegis Living community, it is as if I am caring for my parents – with respect, love, care and dignity," said Dube. "I consider each person's history that has shaped who they are today – their likes, dislikes and preferences – to provide holistic care. My goal is to create special moments and memories that add quality to each day."

Dube was recognized during the WHCA Annual Convention at the Quality Awards luncheon on Wednesday, May 22 in Vancouver, Washington. WHCA represents more than 400 skilled nursing and assisted living communities.

Senior Living Leader Under 40

Adam Clark, Aegis Living Vice President of Growth Strategies, was recently recognized as a Senior Living Leader Under 40 by Argentum, a leading national association dedicated to supporting companies operating senior living communities and the older adults and families they serve.

Clark has been with Aegis Living for more than 15 years and is one of the youngest general managers in the history of the company. He has demonstrated leadership across the organization and has helped Aegis Living drive forward digital innovation, including updating paper-based systems and enhancing overall workflow.

"Adam brings a unique perspective and depth of knowledge having grown up in the industry," said Walter Jossart, Chief Financial Officer. "This experience combined with his forward-thinking approach and eye for the potential of new technologies set him apart as a young leader. He has already come so far in his career and I look forward to seeing what the future brings for such a rising star."

People-First Approach

Aegis Living aims to create a people-first approach, embracing the potential of every employee and celebrating the meaningful impact they make in the lives of residents every day. Aegis Living currently has nearly 2,500 employees across its 31 communities and has been consistently recognized as a great company to work for, having been named a Glassdoor "Best Places to Work" and a finalist for Puget Sound Business Journal "Washington Best Workplaces."

"Each of our employees are instrumental to shaping our company culture and creating the Aegis Living experience for our residents," said President Kris Engskov. "It is an incredible privilege to take care of people at this stage of their lives, but it's not an easy job. It requires dedicated skills combined with heart. Tenaye and Adam are just two examples of the excellence our team brings to work each day."

About Aegis Living

Aegis Living is a national leader in assisted living and memory care with a simple philosophy: make every day count. With more than 20 years of experience, it is known for its employee-centric company culture, unique point of view and eye for innovation.

The privately-held company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and operates 31 communities in Washington, California and Nevada, with 7 additional communities in development. Aegis Living has been honored as a Top 50 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor.com's Employee Choice Award, Best Place to Work in Western Washington by KING5 (NBC), Best Assisted Living by Seattle Business magazine and Best Family Owned Business and Corporate Philanthropists by Puget Sound Business Journal. For more information, visit www.Aegisliving.com. Follow the company on Twitter @Aegisliving and Facebook at www.facebook.com/AegisLiving.

