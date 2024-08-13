Aegis Professional Risk announces partnership with Sentry Insurance for new errors and omissions (E&O) coverage

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Professional Risk, a division of Aegis General Insurance Agency and K2 Insurance Services, announced today a partnership with Sentry Insurance to launch a new E&O program. Sentry, an AM Best rated A+ (superior) carrier will write Primary and Excess Capacity up to $5M for:

Insurance services professionals

Real estate professionals

Miscellaneous licensed professionals

This partnership is a milestone in Sentry's commitment to the Specialty market, and reflection of our focus in E&O.

Sentry business will be written on a non-admitted basis in all 50 states, with broad coverage forms designed for professionals operating in today's litigious environment. Distribution will be open to select retail and wholesale brokers in the space.

Gene Mason, President of Aegis Professional Risk Division, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Sentry Insurance, a domestic carrier renowned for its long-standing history of excellence and superior financial strength. This collaboration allows us to provide our clients with robust E&O coverage backed by Sentry's "A+" Superior rating and unmatched reputation in the industry. Together, we are committed to delivering comprehensive protection and peace of mind to professionals navigating today's complex and litigious landscape."

Sentry—which entered the Specialty market in 2022—will begin as the sole carrier supporting Aegis Professional Risk's new E&O coverage.

"The entire team at K2, and Aegis Professional Risk, has extensive knowledge in the E&O space. They've built a proven track record as a best-in-class program administrator. We couldn't be more excited to pair our financial strength with their expertise," said Heather Schenker, Head of Specialty at Sentry. "This partnership is yet another milestone in Sentry's commitment to the Specialty market, and a reflection of our targeted focus in E&O."

About Aegis Professional Risk Division:

Aegis Professional Risk Division focuses on niche E&O professional lines. Led by Gene Mason, a 30-year underwriting veteran, Mason launched the first Professional Liability program for K2 Insurance Services in November 2020, writing Primary Lawyers E&O with an "A" XII rated carrier partner. The division expanded with Sentry Insurance with each product having a dedicated policy form tailored to specific professionals. Aegis Professional Risk Division works with a select number of specialized wholesale and retail producers.

Aegis Professional Risk Division is a K2 Insurance Services brand.

About K2 Insurance Services:

K2 Insurance Services is an insurance services holding company that owns and controls a diverse set of MGAs, marketing, underwriting and servicing over $1 billion annually in niche commercial and personal insurance premiums. Our mission is to protect what matters most to our partners and clients through personalized and specialty insurance products by distributing innovative programs and products through trusted direct, retail and wholesale channels. Formed and led by successful insurance industry veterans and backed by Warburg Pincus, K2 is leading the way with specialty insurance programs.

About Sentry Insurance:

Sentry Insurance is one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2024. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Beyond its core offerings of property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for businesses and individuals, Sentry has expanded its expertise into the specialty insurance market with Sentry Specialty. The division writes both non-admitted business through Point Excess and Surplus Insurance Company and admitted business through Point Specialty Insurance Company. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs 5,000 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

