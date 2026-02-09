Forbes lists Sentry among 2026 America's Best-in-State Companies

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry was recently recognized as one of Forbes' Best-In-State Companies 2026. The company was selected from more than 50,000 organizations reviewed nationwide.

To earn this recognition, companies must meet specific performance standards. The Best-in-State rankings analyze data from several sources, including consumer reviews, employee feedback, and measurable factors such as security practices and media sentiment.

Sentry named among Wisconsin's Top Employers by Forbes.

"We take great pride in building a culture that earns trust and loyalty from our customers while also creating a workplace where employees feel confident, valued, and supported," said Pete McPartland, chairman and CEO of Sentry. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and our commitment to doing the right thing every day."

Forbes uses a methodology that accounts for company size—while reducing bias toward larger companies and states with higher populations—to promote a balanced, fair selection process. The evaluation also includes foreign-owned companies with a significant U.S. headquarters presence.

Founded in 1904, Sentry employs more than 6,000 people nationwide, with approximately half living and working in Wisconsin. This recognition builds on the organization's growing list of workplace honors, including TIME's America's Best Mid-Size Companies, Forbes' Best Employers for College Grads, Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Women, Forbes' Best Midsize Employers, and Deloitte's Wisconsin 75.

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding an A+ (superior) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best* as of June 2025. Sentry and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for businesses and individuals nationwide. For a complete list of underwriting companies, visit sentry.com

