Transamerica expands stable value access to retirement plans across recordkeepers

BALTIMORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica today announced the immediate availability of an Investment Only version of the Transamerica Guaranteed Investment Option (GA SVIO), the company's highly regarded general account stable value account. This solution makes the Transamerica Guaranteed Investment Option contract available to retirement plans administered by any third party recordkeeper. The offering expands access to a proven capital preservation option investment strategy designed to protect an investor's principal investment with predictable returns.

"Plan sponsors and financial professionals want stability for their retirement plan participants without sacrificing progress, and we are meeting requests to offer our proven stable value options as an individual solution," said Gregg Holgate, head of in-force management and client engagement at Transamerica. "With the new Investment Only version of the Transamerica Guaranteed Investment Option, we combine competitive crediting rates, flexible exit provisions and portability — backed by our financial strength — so customers can move forward with confidence."

New Leadership Appointments

To support the expansion, Transamerica has appointed two new managing directors to lead stable value investment solutions nationwide. Chris Solimine, a seasoned investment executive, will oversee the eastern region. He brings extensive experience in developing stable value and multi-asset strategies tailored to retirement plans. Brian Simms will lead efforts in the western region, drawing on his deep institutional retirement sales expertise across all IRS codes and plan types. He offers specialized knowledge in stable value investment solutions for defined contribution plans, collective investment trusts (CITs), and balanced portfolios. Their leadership will help ensure personalized support and strategic guidance for plan sponsors across the country.

Key Features

The Investment Only version of the Transamerica Guaranteed Investment Option offers:

Confidence: Provides principal protection and predictable returns to help participants safeguard savings and plan with confidence.

Provides principal protection and predictable returns to help participants safeguard savings and plan with confidence. Flexibility: Offers exit provisions, including book-value termination periods of one, three, or five years. Immediate termination is available and may be subject to a market value adjustment (MVA).

Offers exit provisions, including book-value termination periods of one, three, or five years. Immediate termination is available and may be subject to a market value adjustment (MVA). Portability: Enables movement across recordkeeping platforms via the National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC), simplifying transitions.

Enables movement across recordkeeping platforms via the National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC), simplifying transitions. Choice: Delivers options for existing contracts, such as absorbing an MVA or supporting spread-pay situations.

Delivers options for existing contracts, such as absorbing an MVA or supporting spread-pay situations. Revenue-sharing : Provides arrangements to meet plan and platform needs.

Learn more

Financial professionals and plan sponsors can explore Transamerica's GA SVIO resources or email for more information.

About Transamerica

Transamerica believes everyone deserves the opportunity to live their best life. It's what inspires us to be a champion for helping everyday Americans thrive. As a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions for more than 10 million Americans, we help people make the most of what's important to them.

Supporting our customers' financial futures with innovative products and services has been our mission for more than 120 years. In 2024, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $62 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of customer-paid annuity premiums.

Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Aegon is an international financial services holding company.

For more information, visit www.transamerica.com.

Transamerica offers insurance products issued by Transamerica Life Insurance Company (Cedar Rapids, IA) and Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company (Harrison, NY). Contract holders will look only to the issuing insurance company for satisfaction of obligations under the contract. Product features and availability may vary by state and may not be available in all states. Unless otherwise indicated, financial numbers reflect International Financial Reporting Standards. The Transamerica Guaranteed Investment Option is a group annuity contract issued by Transamerica Life Insurance Company (TLIC), 6400 C Street SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52499, which is licensed and offers products in all states, except New York. The investment is not a mutual fund or collective trust, and is exempt from SEC registration; therefore, no prospectus is available. Group annuity contracts issued in New York are issued by Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company (TFLIC), 440 Mamaroneck Avenue, Harrison, NY 105 28, which is licensed in New York.TMAF1000-0817 and TMAF10NY-0817

Media inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Hank Williams

(319) 355-7789

Erin Yang

(303) 383-5295

SOURCE Transamerica