Transamerica Launches FFIUL II Express to Deliver 100% Instant-Decision Life Insurance

BALTIMORE , Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica today announced the launch of Transamerica Financial Foundation IUL® II Express (FFIUL II Express), an indexed universal life insurance product with 100% instant decision underwriting – making Transamerica one of the few carriers delivering immediate coverage decisions on multiple products. With instant underwriting decisions and coverage available in as little as a few minutes, FFIUL II Express is helping redefine how life insurance is delivered.

The launch of FFIUL II Express builds on the success of Transamerica's FE Express SolutionSM, which features 100% instant-decision underwriting and has more than tripled in sales since its introduction. Now, through a strategic collaboration with Bestow, Transamerica is expanding its instant-decision capabilities to deliver a faster, more accessible experience for agents focused on high-volume sales. With few carriers offering instant-decision capabilities across their IUL portfolio, Transamerica continues to lead as a top five IUL provider in the U.S. The Bestow-integrated offering also enhances internal operations by reducing manual underwriting and streamlining new business processing—demonstrating Transamerica's commitment to innovation and improving customer experience.

"FFIUL II Express simplifies the buying experience for today's customers," said Andrew DeMarco, head of Life Solutions at Transamerica. "It's designed to make it easier for agents to represent our products and for families to secure the protection they need — quickly, confidently, and on their terms."

FFIUL II Express offers coverage amounts ranging from $50,000 to $500,000 for individuals ages 18 to 70. The product features a fully digital application process, which begins with an illustration tailored to the client's budget and coverage goals. Agents can also start the application directly, with responsive health and lifestyle questions, real-time underwriting decisions, and automatic progress saving. Remote signature options via text or email (PIN to Sign) and a streamlined agent dashboard make it easy to manage applications and policy delivery from start to finish, ensuring a seamless and efficient process for both agents and customers.

Clients can choose from a suite of index account options, including the Balanced Uncapped Index Account, Global Index Account, and two S&P 500® Index Accounts. With illustrated rates up to 7.25% and a guaranteed minimum interest rate of 0.75%, FFIUL II Express provides growth potential alongside long-term protection, offering a promising outlook for customers' financial futures.

FFIUL II Express includes living benefit riders that may be automatically added based on the applicant's eligibility. Eligibility for these benefits is determined during the application process and is based on factors such as age, health history, and risk class. The Chronic Illness and Critical Illness riders are designed to provide financial support in the event of a qualifying illness or life event. The riders may include Terminal Illness, Chronic Illness, Critical Illness, and Overloan Protection. The Concierge Planning benefit is available for policies with face amounts of $250,000 or more. Eligibility is determined during the application process and is based on factors such as age, health history, and risk class. Riders are only available at the time of issue and may be declined independently from the base policy.

FFIUL II Express also reflects Transamerica's ongoing investment in simplifying the agent experience. The company recently announced its integration with AgentSync, streamlining licensing and onboarding through real-time connectivity with the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR). This enhancement reduces administrative friction and accelerates agent readiness, showing Transamerica's commitment to supporting agents and allowing them to sell faster and with greater confidence.

About Transamerica

Transamerica believes everyone deserves the opportunity to live their best life. It's what inspires us to be a champion for helping everyday Americans thrive. As a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions for more than 10 million Americans, we help people make the most of what's important to them.

Supporting our customers' financial futures with innovative products and services has been our mission for more than 120 years. In 2024, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $62 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of customer-paid annuity premiums.

Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Aegon is an international financial services holding company.

For more information, visit www.transamerica.com.

Important information regarding S&P 500® Index: The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI"), as has been licensed for use by the Company. Standard & Poor's®, S&P®, and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the Company. This policy is not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of purchasing such policy nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 Index.

About Bestow

Bestow is the modern technology platform for the life insurance industry. Bestow's solutions empower insurers to achieve growth and profitability at unparalleled speed. Whether launching innovative life and annuity products, expanding distribution channels, or delivering a seamless customer experience, Bestow eliminates the inefficiencies of outdated legacy systems. By enhancing carriers' financial, actuarial, and distribution capabilities, the company is redefining what's possible in life insurance and driving the industry forward.

For more information, visit www.bestow.com.

