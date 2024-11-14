AEKE Reimagines Home Fitness Experience with Launch of AI-Powered Smart Home Gym K1 on Kickstarter

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEKE is redefining home fitness with the launch of the Smart Home Gym K1, set to debut on Kickstarter this December 3rd. The all-in-one, AI-powered gym with an auto-foldable and movable design brings a new level of accessibility and efficiency to fitness by transforming any space into a hyper-personalized training hub.

Taking up just 0.3 square meters, the new AEKE K1 features an AI coaching system that empowers users to train smarter other than harder.

Key Features of the AEKE K1:

AI-Driven Personalization : Leveraging advanced AI, the K1 builds custom workout plans and courses, adapting them based on individual progress and goals through a six-dimensional body assessment.

: Leveraging advanced AI, the K1 builds custom workout plans and courses, adapting them based on individual progress and goals through a six-dimensional body assessment. Precision Motion Tracking : Powered by high-sensitivity AI cameras and powerful 5T chips, our self-developed vertical AI Model ensures precise tracking, offering real-time feedback on form, speed, and balance and rep count.

: Powered by high-sensitivity AI cameras and powerful 5T chips, our self-developed vertical AI Model ensures precise tracking, offering real-time feedback on form, speed, and balance and rep count. Compact -Smart Design : With its sleek, compact design, the K1 easily integrates into any room, blending in without dominating home space.

: With its sleek, compact design, the K1 easily integrates into any room, blending in without dominating home space. No Ongoing Fees : Access all the features and updates with no subscriptions, making it a cost-effective solution.

: Access all the features and updates with no subscriptions, making it a cost-effective solution. Complete Training Solution : Catering to a range of fitness goals from weight loss to muscle gain, the K1 includes a variety of workout programs from strength training to yoga to keep exercise routines diverse and effective.

: Catering to a range of fitness goals from weight loss to muscle gain, the K1 includes a variety of workout programs from strength training to yoga to keep exercise routines diverse and effective. Targeted Strength-Building Strategy : With advanced algorithms built by AEKE, K1 adapts intensity as users grow stronger, backed by professional strength training plans and data-driven performance insights to help users stay on track.

: With advanced algorithms built by AEKE, K1 adapts intensity as users grow stronger, backed by professional strength training plans and data-driven performance insights to help users stay on track. Personalized and immersive experience: Motion gaming and exercise competition, a 2.1-channel Bluetooth speaker and customer can customized their own music playlist during course make it more immersive and fun.

"We are hugely grateful to our crowdfunding supporters for enabling us to create an innovative fitness experience. I've seen firsthand how financial, time, and space constraints hold many people back from accessing quality fitness instruction. Inconsistent training levels can also make it tough for people to find reliable trainers and see results, even after investing time and money. The K1 removes common barriers to fitness and makes professional fitness training accessible to everyone, helping them more efficiently achieve their goals, no matter their schedule or space," said Loong, COO of AEKE.

With the Kickstarter campaign launching this month, early backers can be among the first to embark on a unique fitness journey offered by the award-winning AEKE K1, which has clinched the German Red Dot Award, the American IDA Design Award, and the International CMF Design Award since it was unveiled.

Currently, AEKE is gearing up for crowdfunding and is offering many benefits for customers who place a deposit. For more details and to get updates, visit aeke.com

About AEKE

Founded in 2022, With a team of over 200 industrial sports scientists, hardware engineers, and AI experts, AEKE combines AI technology with a human-centric approach to deliver the most intelligent and effective fitness experience.

