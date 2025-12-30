AEON Brings Scan-to-Pay Crypto Payments to X Layer, Expanding Real-World Adoption Across Emerging Markets

HONG KONG, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the foundational payment and settlement layer built for the new AI economy, today announced a strategic integration with X Layer, the high-performance Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by OKX. This collaboration brings AEON's scan-to-pay capability directly to X Layer, enabling seamless real-world crypto payments across Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Through this integration, users can now pay with X Layer–based assets at online and offline merchants, unlocking new use cases such as in-store retail, dining, convenience shopping, and local services by scanning the QR codes displayed at merchants. AEON's settlement infrastructure already connects to over 50 million merchants across the emerging markets, with expansion into additional African and LATAM markets underway.

As part of the collaboration, AEON's Web3 mobile crypto payment solution is also now natively embedded into OKX Pay, the payment wallet built into the OKX mobile app. This means users in supported regions can access AEON's scan-to-pay experience directly from OKX, using X Layer tokens for real-world transactions. This unified integration gives X Layer users frictionless payment options across multiple environments, bridging Web3 wallets and real-world spending.

AEON has rapidly grown into the largest crypto payment settlement network leveraging QR codes and bank transfers. Within four months of launch, AEON has acquired over 20 million merchants and serves more than 200,000 users. Across emerging markets, AEON's AI payment and Web3 mobile payment solutions already processed approximately 994k+ transactions and over $29M in volume, connecting 50M+ real-world merchants to the digital asset economy. By pioneering support for emerging AI payment standards such as x402 and ERC-8004, AEON is actively building the settlement layer for AI agents and agentic commerce, reshaping how value flows across the internet.

Together, AEON and X Layer are pioneering a new standard for real-world blockchain utility, transforming X Layer tokens into spendable assets for daily life, and building critical payment infrastructure for the global AI economy. By combining X Layer's high-performance Ethereum L2 with AEON's global payment and AI settlement network, this partnership brings blockchain technology closer to everyday users, making crypto and AI economy more accessible, practical, and intuitive worldwide.

About X Layer

X Layer is OKX's high-performance L2 which delivers low-latency transactions at extremely low cost. With negligible fees and full EVM equivalence, developers can deploy existing Ethereum contracts without modification and ship new features with confidence. The network is designed to handle high throughput while maintaining Ethereum-level security guarantees, giving builders a scalable environment for production-grade applications.

About AEON

AEON is the foundational payment and settlement layer built for the new AI economy. By pioneering support for emerging AI payment standards like x402 and ERC-8004, AEON is actively reshaping the internet's production relations. Its AI payment and Web3 Mobile Payment solutions AEON Pay have processed 994k transactions with $29M+ in volume across 50M real-world merchants in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

With the massive shift from the attention economy to the call-based economy, AEON provides the financial backbone required to power the next-gen agentic commerce at scale, and accelerate real-world adoption of crypto and AI.

Website | X | Telegram | Medium | AEON Pay

SOURCE AEON