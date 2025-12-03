AEON Unveils $29M+ in Processed AI Payment Volume, Reinforcing Its Role as the Settlement Layer for the AI Economy

HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the foundational payment & settlement layer for the new AI economy, today released new transaction data that emphasizes the growing demand for AI payments and on-chain settlement.

As of November, AEON has processed over 994,000 transactions and more than $29 million in volume, serving 1.75 million total users, with 87,000 new users added in the past month alone. These transactions include live AI-to-merchant payments via QR scan across real-world retail environments, demonstrating early adoption of AI economy at scale.

AEON also confirmed that x402 data integration is now live on BNB Chain, with 36,900+ transactions and $805,000 in volume already verifiable directly on-chain via BNB x402scan . The integration provides on-chain receipts for x402 activity and lays the foundation for an open, transparent standard for AI payment transaction flows across multiple networks.

These milestones further validate AEON's core vision: as AI evolves into an active participant in economic systems, the world will require a settlement layer built specifically for AI-native coordination and decision-making. Traditional payment infrastructure designed for human-initiated transactions cannot support autonomous execution, continuous micro-payments, or multi-agent value routing. A new financial architecture is required, built around identity, authorization, and settlement for AI that also settles in real time.

AEON is building exactly that—the foundational payment and settlement layer for the new AI economy. With support for emerging standards such as x402 and ERC-8004, AEON enables verifiable identity and transactional authority for AI agents, unlocking economic agency beyond human intervention. As the call-based economy takes shape and AI gains the capacity to act economically, AEON stands positioned at the forefront of this transformation, providing the financial backbone for a world where intelligence, intent, and value flow seamlessly across networks, merchants, and AI interactions.

AEON is not just adapting payments for AI, it is defining the financial standard that the AI economy will run on.

About AEON

AEON is the foundational payment and settlement layer built for the new AI economy. By pioneering support for emerging AI payment standards like x402 and ERC-8004, AEON is actively reshaping the internet's production relations. Its AI payment and Web3 Mobile Payment solutions AEON Pay have processed 994k+ transactions with $29M+ in volume per month across 50M real-world merchants in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

With the massive shift from the attention economy to the call-based economy, AEON provides the financial backbone required to power the next-gen agentic commerce at scale, and accelerate real-world adoption of crypto and AI.

Website | X | Telegram | Medium | AEON Pay

SOURCE AEON