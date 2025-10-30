AEON Launches x402 Facilitator on BNB Chain, Advancing Real-World Autonomous AI Payments

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the next generation crypto payment framework, has officially launched the x402 Facilitator on BNB Chain, marking a major step forward in the evolution of autonomous AI payments. Developed in close collaboration with the BNB Chain team, this milestone brings the x402 payment standard, originally pioneered by Coinbase, to one of the world's most scalable blockchain ecosystems, accelerating the path toward real-world AI commerce.

The x402 protocol is designed to enable AI agents to independently execute online transactions by embedding payments directly into standard HTTP interactions. It transforms the long-dormant "402 Payment Required" web status code into a functional payment rail, allowing agents to initiate and verify payments in stablecoins without human intervention.

Built natively on BNB Chain, AEON's x402 Facilitator enhances this protocol with verifiable transactions, onchain settlement, and immutable receipts. The integration allows AI agents to interact seamlessly with millions of service providers across the BNB ecosystem, executing payments that are fast, transparent, and verifiable in real time.

A Smarter, Smoother Payment Layer for AI Agents

The AEON x402 Facilitator introduces standards for autonomous transactions by combining AI logic, on-chain proof, and smart contract execution:

Native x402 Standard on BNB Chain : AEON has implemented the x402 payment flow directly on BNB Chain, providing native support for stablecoin -based AI transactions.

: AEON has implemented the x402 payment flow directly on BNB Chain, providing native support for -based AI transactions. Secure and Verifiable Transactions : Each payment is validated by the AEON Facilitator for payload authenticity and mandate compliance before being confirmed on-chain.

: Each payment is validated by the AEON Facilitator for payload authenticity and mandate compliance before being confirmed on-chain. On-Chain Settlement & Verifiability : All payments are settled on-chain, enabling full transparency and traceability.

: All payments are settled on-chain, enabling full transparency and traceability. Immutable Receipts: Upon completion, each transaction generates an immutable receipt containing the agent's unique identity (per ERC-8004), creating a tamper-proof audit trail for accountability and reconciliation.

This launch positions AEON as a key builder of the x402 standard across BNB Chain ecosystems, extending its mission to make autonomous AI payments a practical, verifiable reality.

Building the Foundation for the AI Economy

With this launch, AEON extends its mission to make autonomous, verifiable AI payments a foundational layer of the agentic commerce and economy. The deployment of the x402 Facilitator on BNB Chain delivers the scalability and transparency needed for production-level agent transactions, enabling developers, enterprises, and users to embed instant, smooth, autonomous payment into their AI systems.

Notably, AEON's contributions to the payment stack have also been recognized by BNB Chain, which selected AEON for its Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Season 10. Chosen from over 500 applicants, AEON joins a select group of innovators building alongside BNB Chain to expand the frontier of blockchain-based AI and crypto payment infrastructure.

As part of its broader roadmap, AEON will continue to expand the x402 standard and its AI Payment across multiple blockchains, bridging Web3 infrastructure with the rapidly emerging agentic economy, where AI agents not only act but also transact securely on behalf of users.

About AEON

AEON is the next-generation crypto payment framework, built for AI to drive intelligent, automated payments across Web3 and simplify how crypto works in real life. With omni-chain support, AEON's AI Payments system allows intelligent agents to manage and automate transactions, payments, subscriptions, and remittances for users.

With offerings like Web3 Mobile Payment that allows users to pay with crypto across 10,000 brands at 50+ million retail merchants in SEA, Africa and Latin America, Online Web3 Payment, Swap Pay, and a growing suite of AI-integrated payment services, AEON aims to create a future of crypto finance that's intelligent, scalable, and borderless, where AI meets real life through seamless, scalable payments for next billion of users.

