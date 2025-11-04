AEON Releases x402 SDK V2 on BNB Chain, Enabling Native AI Payment Integration

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the next generation crypto payment framework, today announced the release of its x402 SDK Version 2 on BNB Chain, enabling AI agents and API service providers to natively initiate and accept x402 payments within the BNB Chain ecosystem. This release represents a significant step toward operationalizing autonomous AI transactions across scalable blockchain infrastructure.

Developers can now access the SDK and documentation via AEON's official GitHub repository:

GitHub: https://github.com/AEON-Project/bnb-x402/

Documentation: https://github.com/AEON-Project/bnb-x402/blob/master/README.md

Empowering Developers to Natively Support Autonomous Payments

The newly updated x402 SDK enables AI developers, API providers, and service platforms to integrate native payment functionalities with minimal technical overhead. AI agents and API service providers can use the SDK to send and receive x402-compliant payment requests, verify mandates, and finalize on-chain settlements on BNB Chain through the AEON x402 Facilitator framework.

AEON is not just building tools for AI—it is building the settlement layer that connects intelligent agents to the real-world economy. This represents a major step toward realizing autonomous commerce, where AI agents can pay for data, access APIs, and interact economically with both blockchain-based and real-world services without human intervention.

Advancing Autonomous AI Payments on BNB Chain

This SDK release follows AEON's recent announcement of the x402 Facilitator launch on BNB Chain, a milestone achieved in close collaboration with the BNB Chain development team. The integration brings Coinbase's x402 payment standard, a protocol designed to enable autonomous payments between AI agents, to one of the world's most scalable blockchain ecosystems.

The x402 Facilitator developed by AEON extends the core x402 protocol with enhanced transaction verification, on-chain settlement, and immutable payment receipts. Through this integration, AI agents can now interact directly with millions of service providers across the BNB Chain network, executing payments that are fast, transparent, and verifiable in real time.

Recognized by BNB Chain as a Core Builder

AEON's technical contributions to the payment infrastructure have been recognized by BNB Chain, which selected AEON as one of the participants in its Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Season 10 program. Chosen from more than 500 applicants, AEON joins a select cohort of teams working alongside BNB Chain to expand the frontier of AI and crypto payment infrastructure.

This recognition highlights AEON's continued leadership in building scalable, verifiable, and real-world-ready solutions that connect decentralized systems with practical use cases.

Building the Settlement Layer for AI and the Real World

AEON continues to advance its mission of constructing the crypto settlement framework that bridges AI systems and global commerce. Its crypto payment network already connects to more than 50 million merchants worldwide through integrations with local payment standards such as QR Ph in the Philippines and Pix in Brazil.

With the deployment of the x402 SDK on BNB Chain, AEON now extends these capabilities to developers and AI systems globally, enabling a unified framework for autonomous payments across digital and physical environments.

About AEON

AEON is the next-generation crypto payment framework, built for AI to drive intelligent, automated payments across Web3 and simplify how crypto works in real life. With omni-chain support, AEON's AI Payments system allows intelligent agents to manage and automate transactions, payments, subscriptions, and remittances for users.

With offerings like Web3 Mobile Payment that allows users to pay with crypto across 10,000 brands at 50+ million retail merchants in SEA, Africa and Latin America, Online Web3 Payment, Swap Pay, and a growing suite of AI-integrated payment services, AEON aims to create a future of crypto finance that's intelligent, scalable, and borderless, where AI meets real life through seamless, scalable payments for next billion of users.

