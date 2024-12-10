AEON Partners with Four.Meme: Abstracted Crypto Payment Fuels Growth of Meme

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the next-generation payment protocol, has officially announced a strategic partnership with Four.Meme, a leading fair launch platform for meme coins on BNB Chain. This partnership represents a significant milestone in AEON's ongoing efforts to expand and support the rapidly growing crypto meme community culture by providing a robust and seamless payment infrastructure.

As part of the partnership, AEON will introduce its Swap Pay solution, enabling Four.Meme users to effortlessly purchase Meme tokens using non-BSC assets, such as Solana-based tokens or stablecoins. By combining bridging, swapping, and trading into one seamless step, Swap Pay simplifies the transaction process. It significantly lowers barriers to engaging with the Meme ecosystem, enhancing the overall trading experience.

AEON's Swap Pay is designed to streamline every step of the transaction process. From cross-chain asset conversion to gas fee preparation, users can bypass complex Meme purchase issues entirely through it. They can simply select a Meme token and complete the transaction using their assets from other chains or exchange balances, AEON's backend seamlessly handles the necessary conversions, gas fee preparation, and token delivery.

By integrating AEON's Swap Pay solution, Four.Meme's users can seamlessly purchase Meme tokens using assets from any blockchain without cross-chain bridges. Additionally, integrating fiat-to-crypto support lowers newcomers' barriers, making it easier for them to join the Meme ecosystem. This frictionless payment infrastructure expands token accessibility while reinforcing Four.Meme's position as a leading platform in the dynamic and growing Meme world.

As Meme culture continues to flourish, this partnership marks AEON's commitment to actively supporting and expanding the Meme ecosystem. By lowering the technical and financial hurdles for participation, the collaboration with Four.Meme also brings the vibrant Meme culture to a much wider audience, transforming it from a niche market into an inclusive and accessible Web3 phenomenon. By providing essential payment infrastructure, AEON aims to eliminate the payment bottlenecks that have long restricted user participation, making it easier than ever for more people to engage in this dynamic and uniquely meme-driven digital economy.

About Four.Meme

Four.Meme is a streamlined, low-cost pathway to introduce even more meme tokens into the world. It can create anything, in Four.Meme, users can put any meme into the blockchain ecosystem. Four.Meme can be your canvas and your logistical minion. They can help you get the most traction possible with users on BSC. All they wish is to help you create the best viral memes that can potentially make you famous.

About AEON

AEON is a next-generation payment protocol designed to unify the standard of crypto payments and enable real-world connectivity. By simplifying the integration, processing, and settlement of crypto payments, AEON offers low-cost, verifiable, and secure payment processing.

Developing a robust crypto payment standard akin to Visa, AEON aims to connect web3 infrastructures with mass adoption use cases, ensuring adaptability, liquidity, and efficiency and supporting on-chain payment methods such as subscriptions, global fiat rails, and tips.

