AEON Powers Alchemy Pay with Foundational Payment Infrastructure and Protocol

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the next-generation modular payment protocol, has officially partnered with Alchemy Pay, the world-leading crypto payment solutions provider to bring new capabilities to the crypto payment and settlement landscape. This strategic collaboration aims to leverage AEON's advanced payment protocol to enhance Alchemy Pay's capabilities in facilitating seamless crypto-to-fiat transactions, bringing unparalleled efficiency and modularity to the ecosystem.

Partnership Overview

In this partnership, AEON will serve as the foundational protocol provider for Alchemy Pay, offering advanced solutions for the distribution, clearing, and settlement of crypto transactions. Alchemy Pay will integrate AEON's technology to modularize its payment methods, facilitating seamless interactions between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies.

AEON's role is to ensure that the infrastructure supporting crypto payments is robust, efficient, and capable of handling high volumes of transactions with minimal latency and cost. By providing the underlying protocol, AEON will enable Alchemy Pay to offer a superior payment experience that is both secure and scalable.

Shared Vision for the Future

Alchemy Pay is a global leader in crypto payment solutions, recognized for its innovative approach and wide support to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the digital asset space. With a payment network that spans over 173 countries with multiple mobile wallets and bank transfer supported, Alchemy Pay is at the forefront of enabling businesses and consumers to seamlessly engage with cryptocurrencies.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a more integrated and efficient financial ecosystem. AEON and Alchemy Pay are dedicated to continuous innovation and collaboration, ensuring that their combined efforts lead to the widespread adoption and acceptance of cryptocurrency payments globally. Together, AEON and Alchemy Pay aim to bring enhanced user experiences, better accessibility, and a more robust payment infrastructure to the industry.

AEON remains committed to driving the evolution of the payment landscape through its cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. Stay tuned for more updates as AEON continues to innovate and deliver the best in crypto payment solutions.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off Ramp, Crypto Card, Web3 Digital Bank, Crypto Payments and NFT Checkout, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. Additionally, our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. The crypto payment solution enables merchants to accept crypto payments globally, while allowing users to conveniently spend their crypto assets for everyday purchases. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

Website Twitter LinkedIn Medium YouTube Telegram Discord

About AEON

AEON is a next-generation modular payment protocol designed to unify the standard of crypto payments and enable real-world connectivity. By simplifying the integration, processing, and settlement of crypto payments, AEON offers low-cost, verifiable, and secure payment processing.

Developing a robust crypto payment standard akin to Visa, AEON aims to connect web3 infrastructures with mass adoption use cases, ensuring adaptability, liquidity, and efficiency and supporting on-chain payment methods such as subscriptions, global fiat rails, and tips.

Website X Telegram Discord

SOURCE AEON