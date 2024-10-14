AEON will Power TRON Network with Advanced Crypto Payment Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major step toward advancing crypto payments, AEON, the next-generation modular payment protocol, will integrate the TRON network as its underlying crypto payment infrastructure. This collaboration opens new opportunities for seamless crypto payment across the TRON ecosystem.

The integration will enable decentralized applications (dApps) on TRON to accept crypto payments via AEON. AEON's robust infrastructure simplifies the implementation of various payment methods, such as subscriptions and tipping, making it easier for developers and dApps on TRON to offer diverse payment options. This streamlined process will reduce barriers to adoption, providing faster and more efficient payment experiences within the TRON ecosystem.

TRON, known for its scalable and efficient blockchain network, complements this integration by providing a robust platform for dApps. With fast transaction speeds and low fees, TRON ensures that dApps can leverage AEON's advanced payment infrastructure without compromising on performance.

Together, this collaboration creates a powerful synergy, enhancing the functionality of the TRON ecosystem. Users will benefit from a wider range of payment features, while developers could build more versatile and innovative applications. The expanded capabilities not only strengthen the TRON ecosystem, but also push the boundaries of decentralized finance and blockchain applications.

As blockchain technology continues to evolve, AEON remains focused on driving innovation in cross-chain payments. This upcoming integration with TRON is a critical milestone of AEON's vision to transform how payments are handled in the decentralized world.

With a commitment to simplifying blockchain transactions and fostering a more unified Web3 future, AEON will continue to push forward; building solutions that benefit developers, users, and the entire blockchain ecosystem.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of October 2024, it has over 262 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 8 billion total transactions, and over $18 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN.

About AEON

AEON is a next-generation modular payment protocol designed to unify the standard of crypto payments and enable real-world connectivity. By simplifying the integration, processing, and settlement of crypto payments, AEON offers low-cost, verifiable, and secure payment processing.

Developing a robust crypto payment standard akin to Visa, AEON aims to connect web3 infrastructures with mass adoption use cases, ensuring adaptability, liquidity, and efficiency and supporting on-chain payment methods such as subscriptions, global fiat rails, and tips.

