Aequitas Solutions Launches New Analytics and Form Builder Products for Their Student Information System, Q

The new modules will optimize administrative tasks and enable educators to prioritize student achievement

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequitas Solutions, a leading provider of K-12 Student Information System (SIS) technology, has launched two new add-on products for their flagship SIS, Q. The products, Q Forms and Q Analytics, empower educators with advanced tools to streamline administrative tasks and enhance student success while underscoring Aequitas' commitment to continuous innovation.

The two new modules seamlessly integrate with Aequitas' Q, allowing educators to more effectively engage families and analyze student performance. Designed with the student at the forefront, these modules promise to enhance the functionality and effectiveness of Aequitas Solutions' foundational SIS.

"Q Analytics brings the power and customization we need in an easy-to-implement solution. After spending a day exploring its capabilities, I am convinced that the possibilities are only limited by our imagination," said Chris Nezzer, CTO at Downey Unified School District. "The same optimism is held for Q Forms. One of our SIS operators already has so many ideas on how it can streamline the department's work."

With Q Forms, users can easily create and distribute online forms with personalized templates, custom permissions, and digital signature options. The intuitive interface saves educators valuable time in creating, sharing, and collecting forms, across staff, families, and students.

The second module, Q Analytics, transforms data visibility and management with customized dashboards, drill downs, and filters. This provides real-time data at the user's fingertips, empowering them to identify performance patterns, make informed decisions, and implement strategies to ensure student success.

"Aequitas has a history of innovation and leadership in the SIS market, supporting schools and improving educators' experiences with new technology," said Oliver Wreford, CEO of Aequitas Solutions. "Now, with the addition of Q Forms and Q Analytics, we have an even more comprehensive and flexible solution that simplifies administrative processes and supports student achievement."

Aequitas Solutions' Student Information System, Q, is renowned for its customization capabilities and unparalleled user support. With the introduction of Q Forms and Q Analytics, the company strengthens its position as a frontrunner in the education technology sector, driving positive change within the educational landscape.

About Aequitas Solutions

Aequitas Solutions, Inc. is a leader in K-12 Student Information Systems supporting nearly one million students. Its mission is to lead the K-12 industry by providing next-generation education solutions that push traditional SIS boundaries and build lasting customer relationships based on openness, honesty, integrity, and a true sense of partnership. For more information, please visit myaequitas.com.

