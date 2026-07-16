AEROCOR Releases First Edition of Phenom 100 Buyer's Guide

HENDERSON, Nev., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEROCOR today announced the release of its first edition Phenom 100 Buyer's Guide, the latest addition to the AEROCOR Learning Center. As part of AEROCOR's growing library of aircraft-specific buyer's guides, this resource equips prospective buyers with the real-world data they need to evaluate the Phenom 100 with clarity and confidence.

Phenom 100 Aircraft

Designed to replace guesswork and scattered secondhand information with a single, comprehensive reference, the guide provides in-depth analysis of the Phenom 100's model evolution, upgrade and options paths, and cost and performance data across its variants.

"Buyers researching the Phenom 100 often run into marketing material with cherry-picked numbers instead of real operating data," said Gavin Woodman, President of AEROCOR. "This guide is built to close that gap, giving buyers and sellers a clear, accurate picture of the aircraft—not a sales pitch. It's part of the same approach we take with our fleet updates and quarterly market reports: real data, not marketing fluff."

The Phenom 100 Buyer's Guide reflects AEROCOR's commitment to delivering practical, data-driven insights for aircraft owners and operators. Future editions will incorporate updated market intelligence and operating data as the fleet evolves. AEROCOR will also continue expanding its educational resources through additional buyer's guides, owner guides, fleet updates, and market reports.

To receive a complimentary copy of the Phenom 100 Buyer's Guide, please email [email protected].

About AEROCOR

AEROCOR is an aircraft brokerage and advisory firm specializing in single-pilot turbine aircraft. Backed by AIRBASE, its proprietary valuation platform, and a team of owner-pilots with direct operational experience on the aircraft they sell, AEROCOR gives buyers and sellers better data and better results than generalist brokers.

To learn more about AEROCOR, contact 747.777.9505, [email protected], or visit www.aerocor.com.

SOURCE AEROCOR