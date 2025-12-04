AeroCore Completes 10,000th Engine Foam Wash as Global Adoption Accelerates

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroCore Technologies has completed its 10,000th aircraft engine wash using its patented Nucleated Foam Technology™, marking a major milestone in aviation maintenance. This achievement underscores the rapid global adoption of AeroCore's innovative technology as airlines and military operators seek solutions to restore engine performance, reduce maintenance hours, extend time-on-wing, and lower fuel burn.

From a small garage in Indiana to achieving 10k washes across the world in record time

Over the past three years, AeroCore has doubled its engine wash volume annually, and expects to do so again in 2026. Customers are increasingly replacing outdated water and detergent-based washes with AeroCore's nucleated foam. The result? Consistent, measurable performance improvements across a wide range of engine types.

"We pioneered foam-based internal engine cleaning, and today our proven, engine-agnostic solution is trusted on more than 70% of global engine platforms," said Jorge Saenz, Founder and CTO of AeroCore. "Ten thousand washes are just the beginning of what this team can accomplish."

AeroCore's on-wing process is used across fleets powered by GE, CFM, Pratt & Whitney, and Rolls-Royce. The one-hour cleaning procedure can be performed at the gate, restoring engine health without disassembly, helping operators return aircraft to revenue service or mission-ready status faster.

"Legacy water and detergent washes simply can't meet the demands of modern engines," said Kevin Bourke, CEO of AeroCore. "Our safe, repeatable technology delivers unmatched results - saving time, reducing fuel burn, and maximizing efficiency. I'm incredibly proud of our team for making this milestone possible."

AeroCore operates in North America, South America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

Learn more at https://aerocore.com or contact [email protected].

AeroCore's Nucleated Foam Technology™ is also used in the oil and gas sector through its joint venture, ReNu Technologies, which focuses on air cooled heat exchangers, land-based turbines, aeroderivative engines, heat recovery steam generator systems, steam turbines, liquid natural gas assets and other power-generation equipment. For more information about ReNu Technologies, please visit www.renutech.com or contact [email protected]

Cleanest on the ground, longest in the sky™.

SOURCE AeroCore Technologies