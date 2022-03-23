AEROSMITH ARE BACK WITH THEIR WILDLY SUCCESSFUL LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY "AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD"

Since opening in April 2019 at Park MGM, AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Variety called the show a "multi-sensory spectacular" while People described it as "an audible history of the group's five decades." The Wrap wrote "Aerosmith still rocks, hard, not in spite of their five decades but because of them," with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution saying that the show "offers fiery spectacle, deep cuts and hits," and that they "are rock pioneers triumphing in a new environment."

Members of Aerosmith's "Aero Force One" fan club will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning Thursday, March 24 at 9 a.m. PT.

Citi is the official card of Aerosmith's residency at Park MGM. Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International's loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Monday, March 28 at 10 a.m. PT.

All pre-sales end Wednesday, March 30 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets starting at $75 go on sale Thursday, March 31 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/aerosmith. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The 24 dates going on sale are:

June 2022: 17, 20, 23, 26, 29

July 2022: 2, 5, 8

September 2022: 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29

October 2022: 2, 5

November 2022: 19, 23, 26, 29

December 2022: 2, 5, 8, 11

The centerpiece of AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD is the electrifying 90-minute live performance from the band who continue to deliver one of the most innovative and thrilling performances in music. The band goes beyond the average concert, taking fans on a deep dive of their groundbreaking career with exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from Aerosmith's archives featured through a 12-screen media presentation (including a 140 ft x 40 ft high-def screen) produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning global visual effects studio Pixomondo. Using cutting-edge technology, Pixomondo also brings to life Aerosmith's infamous logo - the wings - which magically unfold to herald the band's arrival on stage.

The AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD Residency at Dolby Live is the world's first performance in Dolby Atmos bringing fans face-to-face with America's greatest rock 'n' roll band in one of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio experiences ever. Dolby Atmos is an immersive audio experience that brings people inside their favorite entertainment. At Dolby Live, Dolby Atmos brings live performances to the next level by taking listeners inside the music to reveal details with unparalleled clarity and depth. Whether it's hearing the layers of instruments move all around, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or being enveloped in a wave of melodies, nothing compares to hearing music live in Dolby Atmos.

In addition to their Las Vegas residency, the rock legends are also gearing up to release Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear (UMe) on CD and digital formats on April 8. This rare recording from 1971 was recently discovered in Aerosmith's Vindaloo Vaults and was originally only available as a limited-edition cassette and vinyl release for Record Store Day in 2021. The heavily sought-after RSD release quickly sold out and debuted on the Billboard 200, hitting No. 2 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, No. 12 on the Top Rock Albums chart, No. 13 on the Vinyl Albums chart, and No. 19 on the Top Album Sales chart. The Road Starts Hear can now be preordered/presaved, HERE. In addition, the band's official online store features a new 1971 collection of exclusive merchandise, available HERE.

Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear includes previously unseen archived photos, images of the original tape box, and liner notes written by Rolling Stone's David Fricke with new interviews and comments from the band about this long-forgotten recording. With seven extraordinary tracks, this historic document showcases the early, unbridled talent of the future Hall of Fame members including a nascent version of "Dream On," which they would later record and release on their 1973 eponymous major label debut. The Road Starts Hear also features early recordings of gems such as "Somebody," "Movin' Out," "Walkin' The Dog," and "Mama Kin" all of which would also later be recorded for their landmark debut. Other tracks include "Reefer Head Woman," which would later be recorded for their 1979 album Night In The Ruts, and "Major Barbara," a song that would be featured on their 1986 release Classics Live.

About Aerosmith

Steven Tyler (vocals), Joe Perry (lead guitar), Brad Whitford (guitar), Tom Hamilton (bass) and Joey Kramer (drums) are a living piece of American music history, having sold over 150 million albums worldwide and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They are the recipients of countless awards including four GRAMMYs, eight American Music Awards, six Billboard Awards and 12 MTV Video Music Awards among many other honors. Proving that they can cross genre-boundaries with ease, these rock legends have even taken home a Soul Train Award for Best Rap Single for their remix of Run DMC's "Walk This Way." With scores of multi-platinum albums, AEROSMITH continues to inspire generations to get their wings, get a grip and just push play. It is no wonder why they are one of the most beloved bands of all time.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Aerosmith, Usher, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; Santana at House of Blues; Keith Urban, Sting and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Anita Baker, FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and The Doobie Brothers, John Legend, Shania Twain and Scorpions at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

About Park MGM

Park MGM is the Las Vegas Strip's first smoke-free resort, offering an intimate hotel experience on a grand scale. Park MGM features 2,700 guest rooms and suites in addition to NoMad Las Vegas' 293 well-appointed guest rooms and suites on the resort's top four floors. The resort's robust culinary program features NoMad Library; L.A. legend Roy Choi's Korean BBQ concept, Best Friend; Hogsalt Hospitality's renowned Bavette's Steakhouse; and the 40,000-square-foot vibrant Italian marketplace, Eataly, among other dining and cocktail experiences. Dolby Live, the resort's 5,200-seat entertainment destination, is home to special engagements by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Aerosmith, among other top artists. Park MGM also is home to On The Record, a unique nightlife concept from LA-based Houston Hospitality. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are located in the heart of The Strip, next to the entertainment and dining neighborhood created by The Park and the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit ParkMGM.com, call toll-free at 888-529-4828, or find us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

