MGM RESORTS REACHES RESPONSIBLE GAMING MILESTONE BY SURPASSING 2,000 GAMESENSE ADVISORS

Advisors now located across more than 20 properties nationwide, including company's non-gaming establishments

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") has reached a major milestone with its responsible gaming program, GameSense®. The company has now certified more than 2,000 employees as GameSense Advisors. These advisors consist of frontline and executive MGM Resorts employees working in more than 30 company departments. This accomplishment was reached following a recent training session at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Similar sessions were conducted for employees of every MGM Resorts property across the U.S. this year, including the company's non-gaming establishments such as Shadow Creek Golf Course and T-Mobile Arena.

Throughout the sessions, team members received comprehensive, research-based responsible gaming training designed to empower them to proactively promote responsible play and address problem gambling concerns through GameSense.

GameSense is an industry-leading responsible gaming program first developed and licensed to MGM Resorts in 2017 by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC). The program focuses on positive, transparent and proactive interactions with guests about how to gamble responsibly. GameSense has been adopted by BetMGM as well.

"Our investment in GameSense ensures an approach where responsibility is woven into the heart of the MGM Resorts brand," said Stephen Martino, SVP & Chief Compliance Officer, MGM Resorts. "With GameSense at the center, we're empowering employees to play an important role in promoting responsible gaming awareness and enjoyable experiences for our guests."

GameSense Advisors reinforce player education for guests and employees and are also trained to identify at-risk behaviors, escalate concerns, and provide support and local resources for anyone who may need them. These tools include BetBlocker, a free, fully anonymous gambling-blocking software that prevents access to both legal and illegal gambling sites and apps.

Garrett Farnes, Executive Director of Responsible Gaming, MGM Resorts, said, "This accomplishment is made possible by leadership and team members who genuinely want to make a difference. We're committed to a culture of responsibility that turns every interaction into an opportunity to build trust and provide a level of hospitality that truly matters."

Building on that commitment, MGM Resorts continues to support the American Gaming Association's Play Smart from the Start initiative and Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ public-service campaign. These programs educate both new and experienced sports bettors on how to make informed decisions while also promoting the use of licensed operators in regulated markets.

David Forman, VP of Research, American Gaming Association, said, "Through initiatives like GameSense, MGM Resorts continues to set a standard that makes responsible gaming an everyday expectation. As the industry continues to expand, it's well-trained employees who are positioned to drive these important messages forward."

For more information, @mgmresorts on X.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international locations [SH1] featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LV Lion Holding Limited, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe and Brazil. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through an integrated resort development in Japan. Through its Focused on What Matters philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on X as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About British Columbia Lottery Corporation

BCLC is a social purpose company based in British Columbia, Canada that is committed to delivering win-wins for the greater good while providing lottery, casino and sports gambling entertainment in a way that serves the best interests of its players, the province and society. Last year, BCLC generated more than $1.3 billion in net income to benefit provincial and community programs, including healthcare, education and charities across British Columbia, Canada.

About the American Gaming Association

As the national trade group representing the U.S. casino industry, the American Gaming Association (AGA) fosters a policy and business environment where legal, regulated gaming thrives. The AGA's diverse membership of commercial and tribal casino operators, sports betting and iGaming companies, gaming suppliers, and more lead the $261 billion industry and support 1.8 million jobs across the country.

CONTACTS

MGM Resorts

Marc Jacobson

[email protected]

BCLC

[email protected]

AGA

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International