Aerotek Announces Strategic Shift with Introduction of Specialized Business Units

HANOVER, Md., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, announced today that it is realigning its business operations into three specialized business units. The business units will reflect Aerotek's core areas of expertise – Engineering & Sciences, Industrial, and Professional – and will be led by dedicated leadership teams. Aerotek's business units will also include its companies, Aston Carter and EASi.

Aerotek is pleased to announce its executive leadership team for each business unit:

Tom Kelly, President, Industrial

Stacey Jenkins, Chief Financial Officer, Industrial

Stuart Ferguson, President, Professional and Aston Carter

Steve Forman, Chief Financial Officer, Professional and Aston Carter

Chad Koele, President, Engineering & Sciences and EASi

Scott Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, Engineering & Sciences and EASi

Operating under Aerotek Inc. and President Todd Mohr, each business unit will have the leadership and operational focus to better serve the unique needs of its clients and contractors by developing more niche expertise at every level within the company and ensuring a more agile approach to innovate and respond to evolving market demands.

"We continue to listen to the wants and needs of our customers and believe aligning leadership, operations, sales and recruiting teams to these specializations will help us continue to attract and retain the best talent for our clients," said Mohr. "The strategic shift will enhance both our recruiting and sales capabilities, allowing us to provide world-class service to our customers."

In addition to fueling Aerotek's ability to fulfill the niche business needs of localized clients, the business units will strengthen Aerotek's position as market leader by supporting both local and national clients that require a range of skill sets across Aerotek's three specializations.

About Aerotek

Our people are everything. Over more than 35 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing, workforce management and services. As a partner to more than 300,000 contract employees and 20,000 clients every year, we use a people-focused approach to connect quality talent with exceptional opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices aligned under Engineering & Sciences, Professional, and Industrial business units to deliver specialized staffing and services. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK | An Allegis Group Company.

