Aerotek President and CFO Named to 2026 SIA Staffing 100 North America List

The annual list honors leaders who are shaping the future of the staffing industry

HANOVER, Md., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of workplace solutions in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance, announced today that Tom Kelly, president, and Stacey Jenkins, chief financial officer, have been named to the 2026 Staffing 100 North America list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA).

This year marks the 15th annual recognition, which celebrates leaders in the staffing and workforce solutions industry for their contributions to organizational growth and the workforce solutions ecosystem.

Tom Kelly, President, Aerotek

Kelly began his career with Aerotek in 1994, holding various roles in financial operations and client delivery. Over the past 30 years, he has advanced through the organization, serving as vice president of client delivery and chief financial officer. In his current role as president, Kelly oversees the growth, strategic development and financial performance of Aerotek's business operations.

In 2025, he guided Aerotek through a transformative period, setting clear performance and cultural expectations to couple its people-first philosophy with industry-leading technology that enhances the organization's speed, quality and service excellence.

Stacey Jenkins, Chief Financial Officer, Aerotek

Jenkins oversees Aerotek's financial performance and strategic investments to help shape the company's strategic direction. With more than 25 years with the organization, she has helped guide Aerotek's operational and digital evolution while building a strong foundation for long-term growth.

Over the past year, Jenkins was instrumental in advancing that foundation through strengthened corporate partnerships and operational refinement. Going forward, she is focused on driving innovation, performance and scalability to meet the evolving demands of the staffing industry.

"The staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem is changing to keep pace with the rapid changes in the world of work. The leaders recognized in the 2026 Staffing 100 North America are the individuals driving that change with intention," said SIA President Ursula Williams. "They are advancing their businesses through technology, while also doing the necessary work of leadership: setting vision, executing strategy and building cultures that perform. These honorees represent what extraordinary leadership looks like in today's staffing and workforce solutions market. Congratulations to our 2026 honorees."

To learn more about the SIA Staffing 100 recognition and to view the full list of recipients, visit SIA's website. For more information about Aerotek and its staffing and services solutions, please visit Aerotek.com.

About Aerotek

Aerotek® Inc. provides staffing and services solutions in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance. We provide the expertise, solutions and people required to rise to the challenges of North American industry. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 200 offices across North America, supporting more than 14,000 clients each year. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK.

