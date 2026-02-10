Aerotek Receives 2026 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Platinum Awards

For the 11th consecutive year, Aerotek is recognized for their service excellence

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of workplace solutions for manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance, announced today it has earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent Platinum Awards for providing superior service to clients and candidates for 11 consecutive years.

ClearlyRated's 10-Year Platinum award is reserved for staffing agencies that have consistently earned industry-leading satisfaction scores for at least 10 consecutive years. Fewer than one in five staffing companies have maintained Best of Staffing in both categories for more than a decade.

The Best of Staffing awards identify industry leaders in service quality based entirely on client and candidate feedback. Aerotek received survey responses from more than 900 clients and 6,500 contractors. Among them, 67.9% of clients and 68.1% of placed candidates rated Aerotek's service a 9 or 10 out of 10, significantly outperforming the staffing industry averages of 45% and 30%.

"Our work is centered around our people, supporting talent as trusted career partners and providing clients with the right solutions and expertise," said Tom Kelly, president of Aerotek. "It is truly an honor that both our talent and clients have recognized our passion and commitment. This prestigious accolade is a testament to the focus, care and results that drive the service we deliver every day."

"It's an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of accounting, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

To learn more about Aerotek and its workplace solutions, please visit Aerotek.com.

About Aerotek

Aerotek® Inc. provides staffing and services solutions in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance. We provide the expertise, solutions and people required to rise to the challenges of North American industry. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices across North America, supporting more than 14,000 clients each year. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated helps B2B service firms gain actionable insights to stop client issues from becoming lost revenue, expand their business with existing clients, and attract new ones. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

SOURCE Aerotek