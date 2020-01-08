Aerotek Awarded the Safety Standard of Excellence Mark from the American Staffing Association

HANOVER, Md., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, announced today that it was recognized for the third consecutive year with the Safety Standard of Excellence mark from the American Staffing Association (ASA) and National Safety Council (NSC). The program recognizes companies that commit to and ensure workplace safety.

Achieved through a rigorous third-party assessment, the Safety Standard of Excellence mark demonstrates Aerotek's commitment to mitigating and eliminating workplace hazards and exposures, guaranteeing employee safety training and orientation, and delivering clear communication between the corporation and its employees. Renewal of the mark involves the successful completion of an assessment process, conducted by the NSC, to ensure the staffing agency is continually enhancing its safety program and utilizing best industry practices.

"We are proud to receive this recognition for the third year in a row, honoring our commitment to ensuring workplace safety," said Todd Mohr, president of Aerotek. "As workplace technologies and processes are ever-evolving, we want to ensure the best in workplace safety in partnership with the American Staffing Association and National Safety Council."

An advocate for safer work environments, Aerotek has two members, Timothy S. Clark, Jr., environmental health and safety controller, and Scott Bicksler, lead regional safety manager, serving on ASA's Safety Committee. The committee meets with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration on the Temporary Worker Initiative to foster better communication about worker safety and health.

To learn more about the Safety Standard Excellence program, visit americanstaffing.net/safety.

About Aerotek

Our people are everything. For more than 30 years, Aerotek® Inc. has distinguished itself as a leader in recruiting and staffing services by having a deep understanding of the intersection of talent and business. As a strategic partner to more than 18,000 clients and 300,000 contract employees every year, Aerotek's people-focused approach yields competitive advantage for its clients and rewarding careers for its contract employees. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a network of over 250 non-franchised offices with more than 8,000 internal employees dedicated to serving our customers. Aerotek is an operating company of Allegis Group, a global talent solutions provider. To learn more, visit Aerotek.com.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

About The National Safety Council

Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, the National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education, and advocacy. NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials, and the public in areas where it can make the most impact—distracted driving, teen driving, workplace safety, prescription drug overdoses, and safe communities. Safety+Health magazine, the council's flagship publication, is a leading source of occupational safety and health information.

