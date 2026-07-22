AERY AVIATION ACCELERATES ITS GROWTH AS A GLOBAL SPECIAL MISSION AIRCRAFT INTEGRATOR WITH MAJOR INTERNATIONAL ISR PROGRAM AWARD

Company Selected to Engineer, Certify, Integrate and Deliver Advanced Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Capability for an International Government Customer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aery Aviation today announced it has been selected to execute a landmark special mission aircraft program supporting the development of advanced airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capability for an international government customer. The award represents one of the most significant milestones in the company's history and reinforces Aery Aviation's emergence as a premier provider of engineering, certification, aircraft integration, modification and missionization services for defense and government operators.

The multi-phase effort encompasses complete lifecycle execution—from systems engineering and Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) development through aircraft modification, mission systems integration, airworthiness certification, ground and flight testing, and transition to operational service. The resulting modified business jet aircraft will provide a highly capable, long-endurance airborne platform designed to support national security, maritime domain awareness, border protection and other critical government missions.

Execution of the program will be led from Aery Aviation's headquarters and FAA-certificated facilities in Newport News, Virginia. The program leverages the company's integrated engineering organization, FAA Part 145 repair station, FAA Part 135 flight operations, manufacturing capability and regulatory expertise, providing customers with a single organization capable of transforming complex aerospace concepts into operational capability.

"This award reflects far more than a contract win—it represents the confidence our customer has placed in Aery Aviation to solve complex aerospace challenges and deliver operational capability where mission success matters most," said Scott Beale, President of Aery Aviation. "Our vision has always been to build an aerospace company capable of designing, certifying, modifying and operating some of the world's most sophisticated special mission aircraft. Today's announcement validates that vision and is a testament to the extraordinary engineers, technicians, mechanics, pilots and support professionals whose commitment to excellence has positioned Aery for its next chapter of growth. We are honored to support this important international mission and remain committed to delivering innovative, reliable and mission-ready capability with the highest standards of quality, integrity and regulatory compliance."

Beyond the immediate program, the award further expands Aery Aviation's strategic position within the rapidly growing global special mission aircraft market. The company continues to invest in advanced engineering talent, secure program execution, digital engineering, certification expertise and specialized aircraft modification infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of allied governments and defense organizations.

With a portfolio spanning aircraft engineering, certification, mission systems integration, maintenance, manufacturing, logistics and flight operations, Aery Aviation delivers comprehensive aerospace solutions across the complete mission lifecycle. This integrated approach enables customers to reduce program risk, accelerate deployment timelines and maximize long-term operational readiness.

About Aery Aviation

Aery Aviation, LLC is a specialized aerospace company headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, providing engineering, certification, aircraft modification, manufacturing, maintenance, logistics and flight operations for government, defense and commercial customers worldwide. The company specializes in advanced special mission aircraft supporting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare, airborne test and evaluation and other mission-critical applications. Aery Aviation operates FAA Part 135 and FAA Part 145 organizations and maintains AS9100D and ISO 9001 certified quality management systems.

Media Contact

Kelli Schiffler

Marketing & Communications

Aery Aviation, LLC

[email protected]

www.aeryaviation.com

SOURCE Aery Aviation