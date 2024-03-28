Aesthetic Management Partners Announces Partnership with Croma-pharma To Distribute Plant-Based Exosome Technology to Europe

CORDOVA, Tenn., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Management Partners LLC, a manufacturer of skin-based solutions and a provider of energy-based devices announces its collaboration with Croma (Croma-Pharma® GmbH), a global player in the minimally invasive aesthetics market and a leading European manufacturer of premium quality hyaluronic acid syringes, to distribute its revolutionary skincare line EXO|E™ Skin Revitalizing Complex to the EU market and Switzerland. With this partnership, Aesthetic Management Partners continues to expand its footprint and introduce the EXO|E™ product line to providers and their patients.

EXO|E™ – The Rising Star in the Aesthetic Field

Aesthetic Management Partners Announces Partnership with Croma-pharma to Distribute Plant-Based Exosome Tech to Europe Post this

The EXO|E™ Skin Revitalizing Complex line of products is derived from plant-based secretory factors that plant-derived exosomes, liposomes, growth factors and anti-stressing factors that help to support and supplement the skin's balance.

Plant-based exosomes have recently taken the spotlight in scientific and medical communities, generating an unprecedented level of excitement.

"I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Croma Pharma, bringing the revolutionary EXO|E product line to aesthetic practitioners across Europe and Switzerland," said Erik Dowell, CEO and Founder of Aesthetic Management Partners. "This collaboration represents a significant stride in advancing innovation and enhancing patient outcomes within the aesthetic industry. With Croma Pharma's extensive reach and our shared commitment to excellence, we are poised to empower practitioners with cutting-edge solutions, transforming the landscape of aesthetic care throughout the region", says AMP CEO and Founder Erik Dowell.

By adding the revolutionary EXO|E™ product line to the portfolio, Croma is now offering the latest trend in the aesthetic field. "We are excited to embark on this collaborative journey with Aesthetic Management Partners", said Andreas Prinz, CEO of Croma Pharma. "Together, we have the opportunity to add a revolutionary product line to our portfolio, empowering our customers to bring additional value to their patients."

Both companies are committed to working closely together to ensure seamless integration and maximum impact.

About EXO|E™ Skin Revitalizing Complex

Applying a biomimetic approach to the science of beauty, the EXO|E™ Skin Revitalizing Complex is a consortium of plant-based secretory factors, including plant-derived exosomes, liposomes, growth factors and anti-stressing factors that helps to support and supplements the skin's balance. EXO|E™ is based on a patent-protected biofriendly formula that helps ensure perfect compatibility with the skin. The topical treatment protocol is a 3-step regimen including D|TOX™, EXO|E™, and RE|PAIR™, which are applied over a 15-day regimen for in-office and at-home use. Physicians are using the innovative product line to prepare the skin for in-office procedures like Microneedling, RF Microneedling, Skin Resurfacing, as well as many other aesthetic treatments and also as a post-treatment cosmetic regimen.The complete skincare portfolio is water based, 100% natural, and vegan.

For more information about EXO|E Skin Revitalizing Complex visit www.aesthetifcmanagementpartners.com

About Aesthetic Management Partners

Aesthetic Management Partners is a leading manufacturer of transformative aesthetic treatment solutions. The company's portfolio includes plant based patented technology for skin and hair revitalization and complemented by a portfolio of aesthetic energy-based devices. Aesthetic Management Partners directly distributes its products in the US and Canada, and through international distributors in over 60 countries. For additional information, visit www.aestheticmanagementpartners.com.

About Croma

Croma is a global player in the minimally invasive aesthetics market and a leading European manufacturer of premium quality hyaluronic acid syringes. The company offers a comprehensive and innovative aesthetics portfolio including botulinum toxin, fillers, lifting threads and biostimulators complemented by its own skincare brand. Founded in 1976 by a pharmacist couple, Croma-Pharma GmbH is a family company headquartered in Austria where it also operates its manufacturing plant. With 550 employees, 13 subsidiaries in Europe and Brazil, two joint ventures and 60 exclusive export partners, it distributes its products in 80 markets globally, including the US/Canada, China, and Australia/New Zealand. It also operates as a contract manufacturer in orthopedics and ophthalmology. For more information, please visit www.cromapharma.com.

CONTACT:

Amanda Carraway, Marketing Communications

Aesthetic Management Partners

770-823-1929

[email protected]

SOURCE Aesthetic Management Partners