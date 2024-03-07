Agnes RF Device Wins Prestigious Hot Products 2024 Award

CORDOVA, Tenn., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Management Partners proudly announces that the Agnes RF device is the recipient of the prestigious Hot Products 2024 Award from The Aesthetic Guide. This recognition reaffirms Aesthetic Management Partner's commitment to excellence in the field of aesthetic solutions.

The Hot Products Award, by The Aesthetic Guide, highlights groundbreaking products that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and impact in the aesthetic industry. Agnes RF's cutting-edge technology, coupled with its outstanding results and positive feedback from practitioners, set it apart as a top contender for this esteemed recognition.

Aesthetic Management Partners wins Hot Products 2024 Award for Agnes RF, underscoring commitment to aesthetic excellence Post this

"We are thrilled to receive the Hot Products 2024 Award from The Aesthetic Guide," said Erik Dowell, CEO and Founder of Aesthetic Management Partners. "This accolade is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing advanced aesthetic solutions that empower practitioners and transform patient experiences."

Agnes RF's revolutionary technology utilizes radiofrequency microneedling to sculpt and contour the face, neck, chin, and other small body areas without surgery and minimal downtime. With customizable treatment parameters and impressive results, Agnes RF is reshaping the landscape of aesthetic procedures worldwide.

Commenting on this achievement, Erik Dowell, CEO of Aesthetic Management Partners, remarked, "Agnes RF continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the aesthetic industry, and this recognition underscores their leadership in delivering high-quality solutions that address the evolving needs of practitioners and patients alike."

Aesthetic Management Partners extends its gratitude to Dr. Ahn Gun Young, Inventor of the Agnes RF and Founder of Agnes Medical, the manufacturer of Agnes RF; and The Aesthetic Guide for honoring Agnes with the Hot Products 2024 Award.

Aesthetic Management Partners remains dedicated to advancing the field of aesthetic technology and looks forward to continued success in the years to come. For more information about Agnes RF and its innovative solutions, please visit aestheticmanagementpartners.com/.

About Aesthetic Management Partners

Aesthetic Management Partners is a leading manufacturer of transformative aesthetic treatment solutions. The company's portfolio includes plant-based patented technology for skin and hair revitalization and is complemented by a portfolio of aesthetic energy-based devices. Aesthetic Management Partners directly distributes its products in the US and Canada, and through international distributors in over 60 countries. For additional information, visit: www.aestheticmanagementpartners.com.

About Agnes Medical

Agnes Medical, founded by Ahn Gun Young, MD, PhD, is a medical device company that provides a nonsurgical radiofrequency device using micro-insulated needles to precisely penetrate the skin at specific points, delivering RF energy to reduce unwanted fat and improve skin texture. For more information on Agnes Medical visit: www.agnesmedical.com

About The Aesthetic Guide

The Aesthetic Guide covers the latest developments in aesthetic medicine as well as comprehensive product comparisons, clinical roundtable discussions and practice development strategies. The Aesthetic Guide is the most influential global print and digital publication in the field of aesthetic medicine. For more information on The Aesthetic Guide visit: www.theaestheticguide.com

CONTACT:

Amanda Carraway, Marketing Communications

Aesthetic Management Partners

770-823-1929

[email protected]

SOURCE Aesthetic Management Partners