Aesthetic Management Partners Launches AMPlifi Rewards Program to Award Practice Partners With Exclusive Benefits for Bio Serums Portfolio

Industry-leading aesthetic company unveils loyalty program designed to elevate practice engagement, enhance patient outcomes, and offer premium rewards across AMP's proprietary bio serums and regenerative products.

CORDOVA, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP), a pioneering leader in advanced aesthetic solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its AMPlifi Rewards Program — a first-of-its-kind rewards and engagement initiative designed exclusively for trusted practitioners utilizing AMP's portfolio of bio serums. This strategic initiative further reinforces AMP's commitment to driving clinical excellence, long-term practice collaboration, and superior patient outcomes.

"We built our AMPlifi Rewards Program with our partners in mind so we can honor their commitment to exceptional patient care and to help them grow their practices through meaningful engagement with our bio serum technologies," said Erik Dowell, Founder and CEO of Aesthetic Management Partners. "This program simplifies loyalty, adds unmatched value, and underscores how much we appreciate the dedication of our physician partners and clinical teams."

The AMPlifi Rewards Program delivers a streamlined, transparent rewards structure that allows participating practices to earn points on qualifying purchases across AMP's bio serum offerings, including EXO|E® Skin Revitalizing Complex, DE|RIVE® Hair Wellness System, Cellenis® PRP, and Cellenis® Derma PRP. Earned points may be redeemed for exclusive rewards, product credits, and other practice-enhancing benefits. A tiered program structure encourages ongoing engagement while unlocking expanded advantages at higher participation levels.

Current AMP partners are invited to enroll and begin earning rewards immediately. AMP plans to expand program benefits over time, aligning with its mission to support practice success while advancing the frontier in aesthetic and bio-based solutions.

About Aesthetic Management Partners

Aesthetic Management Partners is a leader in medical aesthetic solutions for skin and hair. The company's portfolio includes plant-based patented technology for skin and hair revitalization and is complemented by a portfolio of unique aesthetic energy-based devices.

