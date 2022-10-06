Aesthetic Management Partners Prepares For Growth With Funding From Decathlon Capital Partners

Transaction will fund expansion of Tennessee-based company through a company-friendly, revenue-based agreement

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Management Partners, which has revolutionized how aesthetic technology is introduced to the U.S. market, has landed a significant growth funding package from Decathlon Capital Partners. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Aesthetic Management Partners, headquartered at Cordova, Tenn., will use the funding to support its long-term expansion initiatives. Aesthetic Management Partners provides nationwide brand development and distribution as it partners with global manufacturers of medical devices and biologics to accelerate their introduction into the U.S. market.

Erik Dowell, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Aesthetic Management Partners, said the company's growth is driven by its best-in-class lines of medical devices and innovative biologic products. "Our promise is to deliver optimal patient outcomes to our medical practitioners," Dowell said. "If it is good for the patient, good for the physician and good for our company, then it is the right course of action. This guides us in everything we do."

Adrian Bishop, President and Co-Founder of Aesthetic Management Partners, said the transaction with Decathlon Capital Partners provides the flexibility his company needs to support its growth initiatives."Decathlon's unique growth capital model enables us to continue to invest in key markets without diluting our shareholders. Its funding model perfectly aligns with our expansion strategy as a privately held company. We look forward to working with Decathlon."

Kevin Grossman, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, said the respected and experienced leadership team at Aesthetic Management Partners has been highly successful as it developed a portfolio of industry-leading products. "The lean, disciplined approach of Aesthetic Management Partners and its team of professional sales executives provide a solid foundation to support expansion into new market sectors," Grossman said.

About Aesthetic Management Partners

Aesthetic Management Partners is a rapidly expanding medical device and biologics company in the functional medicine and aesthetic industry. AMP focuses on launching unique products and technologies that attain optimum patient outcomes with little to no downtime. Learn more at www.aestheticmanagementpartners.com.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

