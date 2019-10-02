Aesthetic Surgery Journal Article Discusses Breast Implant Illness And Recommends How Doctors Can Help Symptomatic Patients

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent article published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal, one of the two official publications of The Aesthetic Society, chronicles Breast Implant Illness (BII), and suggests how doctors can help and manage patients describing symptoms.

Breast Implant Illness is a term used by patients with breast implants who describe a variety of symptoms including (but not limited to) fatigue, chest pain, hair loss, headaches, chills, photosensitivity, chronic pain and more, that they believe are the result of their saline or silicone, textured or smooth breast implants. However, BII is not an official medical diagnosis and there is no diagnostic test specifically for Breast Implant Illness. This is one of the current areas of focus for the Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF), the research arm of The Aesthetic Society.

In the recently published Aesthetic Surgery Journal article, the authors discuss the need for doctors to offer proper guidance, attention, and care when engaging with concerned breast implant patients. They indicate the need to help patients understand their current options and the potential risks and benefits of each course of action, including the possibility of doing nothing. The doctors advocate for proper consideration that was often not provided to patients in the 1990s, during a similar climate of distress surrounding breast implants. Some patients experiencing symptoms elect to have their implants removed and may also seek other remedies, and it is critical to their outcome for doctors to communicate with their patients.

"There are patients who attribute a variety of systemic symptoms to their breast implants, and in this article, we discuss what is known, and unknown about these distressing reports," states author Patricia A. McGuire, MD. "My co-authors and I suggest how surgeons and patients can work together to make sure surgery for placement and removal of implants is as safe as possible."

The authors suggest it may be useful to discuss the chemical composition of implants and what we know, based upon decades of scientific research, but address where knowledge falls short and more research is needed. The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF) is currently funding a variety of scientific studies to dig deeper into potential causes of the various symptoms described by breast implant patients and ultimately determine the best treatment.

The authors assert that the way forward must include further evaluation of breast implant outcomes facilitated by a robust registry system and relentless analysis of a range of implant/patient and peri-implant parameters.

The full article can be read here: https://academic.oup.com/asj/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/asj/sjz227/5552089?redirectedFrom=fulltext

About The Aesthetic Society:

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (The Aesthetic Society) is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

About the Aesthetic Surgery Journal and Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum:

The Aesthetic Surgery Journal is the official publication of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. It is published twelve times per year and contains scholarly articles on new advances and procedures pertaining to cosmetic medicine and the plastic surgery industry. ASJ is indexed by MEDLINE/PubMed and with the Clarivate Journal Citation Report (JCR; formerly ISI). It is the official English-language journal of more than 20 major international societies of plastic, aesthetic, and reconstructive surgery representing South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. It is also the official journal of The Rhinoplasty Society, The Canadian Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons. The Journal offers Continuing Medical Education articles and exams.

Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum is an Open Access, peer-reviewed international journal focusing on the latest developments and practical, clinical advances in aesthetic surgery and cosmetic treatments. It is an official publication of the Aesthetic Society.

About ASERF

The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit foundation.

Its mission is to identify and pursue those issues relevant to the advancement and the safety and effectiveness of aesthetic medicine through independent, unbiased, directed research and groundbreaking education.

ASERF is supported exclusively by charitable donations and research revenues. For more information, visit www.aserf.org.

