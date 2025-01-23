Aethir and Plume Network Launch RWAI Initiative to Advance Tokenized AI and GPU Assets

SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethir, a global leader in decentralized cloud computing for AI and gaming, and Plume Network, the first full-stack Layer 1 RWA Chain, have announced their collaboration to launch the RWAI Initiative. Together, they are spearheading efforts to integrate tokenized GPU assets with real world asset (RWA) strategies, making AI and GPU-driven finance more accessible to both retail and institutional investors.

The global AI market is projected to reach $190 billion by 2025, driven by increasing demand for AI-driven solutions across various sectors. Despite this growth, access to powerful, scalable AI infrastructure remains a challenge for many businesses. By combining decentralized GPU resources with tokenized RWAs, the RWAI Initiative aims to democratize access to advanced AI technologies, benefiting industries such as finance, healthcare, and gaming by lowering barriers to entry and reducing costs.

Additionally, this collaboration introduces the concept of GPUfi, combining Aethir's advanced decentralized GPU infrastructure with Plume's innovative RWAfi primitives. The RWAI Initiative represents a significant leap in integrating real world assets with AI technologies, aiming to expand financial opportunities for a broader audience. The joint effort will focus on supporting projects that blend RWAs with AI-driven applications, fostering ecosystem growth by integrating AI-specific financial opportunities, and enhancing accessibility by bringing institutional-grade AI infrastructure to retail investors through secure and scalable tokenization processes.

To further support AI finance innovations, Aethir and Plume Network have established a $10 million ecosystem fund. This fund is dedicated to fostering projects that integrate RWAs with AI, providing the financial backing needed to develop scalable, cost-effective AI-driven solutions. By addressing key challenges such as cost efficiency and scalability, the RWAI Initiative opens new avenues for developers and investors alike.

Plume Network's mission to bridge traditional finance with blockchain finds a strong fit alongside Aethir's decentralized GPU infrastructure, ensuring the scalability and decentralization of AI-powered financial tools. This collaboration is set to transform how individuals and institutions engage with GPU assets and AI-driven financial markets, offering unprecedented access to next-generation financial opportunities.

"Through this initiative, we are creating a new paradigm where AI technologies can be seamlessly integrated into financial strategies," said Daniel Wang, CEO of Aethir. "Our decentralized infrastructure provides the reliability and scalability needed to make these advanced applications accessible to a wider range of users."

"Plume Network's focus on integrating real world assets with blockchain technology aligns perfectly with Aethir's capabilities," said Chris Yin, CEO of Plume Network. "Together, we are empowering a new wave of innovation that will redefine how AI and financial markets interact."

By leveraging the strengths of both companies, the RWAI Initiative is poised to make AI-driven finance more inclusive, scalable, and efficient, driving meaningful progress in the field.

About Plume Network

Plume Network is the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain and ecosystem dedicated to RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption of real-world assets. With over 180 projects built on its network, Plume provides a composable, EVM-compatible environment for managing diverse real-world assets. Its tokenization engine and network of financial infrastructure partners simplify asset onboarding and DeFi integration, making tokenization accessible to all.

Learn more at https://plumenetwork.xyz/ or contact [email protected].

About Aethir

Aethir is a leading enterprise-grade, AI-focused GPU-as-a-service provider. Its decentralized cloud computing infrastructure connects GPU providers with enterprises that require powerful GPUs for demanding AI and ML workloads. With a rapidly growing network of ~400,000 state-of-the-art GPUs across 93 locations, including over 3,000 NVIDIA H100 units and over 59,000 Aethir Edge devices, Aethir delivers scalable, on-demand GPU computing resources globally.

Backed by top investors such as Framework Ventures, Merit Circle, Hashkey, Animoca Brands, Sanctor Capital, and Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC), Aethir has raised over $140 million to drive the future of decentralized computing.

