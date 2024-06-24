Aetion Launches Barcelona Technology Hub and Appoints Ken Watson as Chief Technology Officer

BARCELONA, Spain, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetion®, the global leader in real-world evidence (RWE) technology and analytics, announced today the creation of an RWE technology hub in Barcelona, Spain, to convene the most capable group of dedicated RWE technologists in the industry. Aetion also announced the appointment of Ken Watson as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Ken draws upon his decades of experience at companies such as Microsoft, the Toronto Stock Exchange, and WeWork — as well as several startups he co-founded — and is responsible for leading Aetion's overall engineering and product strategy.

Aetion established a presence in Barcelona in 2021 and has steadily grown its team there since. As part of the launch of its technology hub, Aetion will more than double the size of its engineering team in Spain, drawing top technical talent locally and from around Europe. The Barcelona team will work across Aetion's product suite, enhancing existing offerings and continuing to innovate at the forefront of RWE technology. The recent release of Aetion® Discover — the first Aetion product to be built in Barcelona — was a turning point in establishing the city as Aetion's new technology hub. Aetion Discover is a visual-first application designed for exploratory analyses on wide-ranging research questions from disease burden to unmet need, real-world value, and more, and it is already transforming the way clients generate insights quickly and at scale.

Ken joined Aetion in August 2023 as SVP of Engineering and, early on, led the successful launch of Discover and product enhancements such as an R development environment integrated with Aetion applications, workflow updates to Aetion® Substantiate, and new data management capabilities in the Aetion Evidence Platform®.

"As a technology leader of companies at all stages and sizes, and as a multi-time founder himself, Ken is the ideal person to lead Aetion's overall technology and product organization and our Barcelona technology hub," said Jeremy Rassen, Aetion President and Co-Founder. "His expertise in building global teams, combined with the mission-driven engineering talent in Barcelona, will be put toward solving complex problems and further accelerating our ambitious software roadmap."

Ken shared, "I am honored to be stepping into the CTO role at this inflection point for Aetion. Building high-quality software in a rapidly evolving field takes entrepreneurial spirit and technical know-how, and I'm thrilled to bring my skills to help answer today's most pressing questions in healthcare. With our expanded and co-located Barcelona team working closely with our world-class epidemiologists and data scientists, I am confident in our ability to deliver the next wave of software innovation that's so critically needed in this era of novel treatment proliferation."

Aetion is the only company to offer a full range of software products to turn real-world data into real-world evidence. All Aetion applications are built upon its flagship Aetion Evidence Platform, providing interoperability across applications while consistently drawing upon virtually any source data and hosting environment.

Contact [email protected] for more information on Aetion software and services, or [email protected] to inquire about roles in Aetion's Barcelona Technology Hub.

About Aetion®

Aetion is a healthcare analytics company that delivers real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers, and regulators of medical treatments and technologies. Aetion's suite of real-world data analytics applications analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on safety, effectiveness, and value. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs healthcare's most critical decisions—what works best, for whom, and when—to guide product development, commercialization, and payment innovation. Learn more at aetion.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664868/Aetion_Logo.jpg