Aetna Announces Attain Games Challenge with Support and Participation of World-Renowned Athletes

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna, a CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) company, has announced the launch of the Attain Games, a virtual event for users of the Attain by Aetna app. The Attain Games will spotlight a series of healthy activities created by top U.S. athletes to help members experience new and challenging ways to achieve their health goals while focusing on at-home wellness. The Attain Games start on Sunday, August 23 and end on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Each day, users will be presented with six challenges to complete, with one "marquee" event being presented and demonstrated by a select group of top athletes. Challenge activities include physical workouts using equipment found at home, as well as breathing exercises and mindfulness challenges. At the end of the week, gold, silver and bronze status will be determined based on the number of points the user achieves.

The presenting partners for this year's Attain Games include:

Shannon Miller , world-champion gymnast

, world-champion gymnast Rachael Adams , world-champion volleyball player

, world-champion volleyball player Tatyana McFadden , world-class track and field athlete

, world-class track and field athlete David Boudia , world-champion diver

, world-champion diver Michael Andrew , world-champion swimmer

, world-champion swimmer Brenda Martinez , world-class track and field athlete

, world-class track and field athlete Kyra Condie , world-class rock climber

"While I'm disappointed not being able to compete this year, it's become more important for all of us to stay healthy and find creative ways to stay at the top of our game right from the comfort of our own homes," said Tatyana McFadden, American world-champion athlete. "It's important that especially during times where our mental health is also being put to the test, that we are taking care of our bodies with nutritious foods, mindfulness activities, and plenty of exercise. The Attain Games are a great way to come together as a community for a bit of healthy competition, and I'm thrilled to help play a small part in motivating people to feel good physically and mentally."

Released in 2019, the Attain app is the first of its kind — a personalized well-being experience designed by Aetna in collaboration with Apple that combines health history with Apple Watch information to empower better health. Aetna has deep clinical experience, engaging its members across their health care needs from wellness to chronic disease. Apple consistently delivers highly personalized products in a simple yet elegant fashion that prioritizes privacy and data security and helps people live their best lives. The Attain app provides Aetna members with personalized goals, tracks their daily activity levels, recommends healthy actions, and ultimately rewards them upon completion.

In just the first year of launch, our Attain by Aetna users have achieved impressive results:

6 billion calories burned

calories burned 233 million workout minutes

workout minutes 6.8 million daily goals conquered

conquered 6 million healthy actions completed

completed $1.8 million redeemed in rewards

"We've received great feedback from Attain by Aetna users over the past year and expect the popularity of wearable fitness technology to increase due to the multitude of benefits it provides," said Jonathan Mayhew, Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer for CVS Health. "We're hoping our members will strive to achieve their personal health and wellness goals by participating in the Attain Games, all with the help of some of the most celebrated athletes representing the United States cheering them on."

User privacy and data security are at the heart of Attain. A completely voluntary program, members determine what information they want to share and can discontinue using Attain at any time. All Attain health data is encrypted on the device, in transit, and on Aetna and Apple's servers, where it will be stored in a highly secure environment using industry-leading practices fully in compliance with HIPAA. Information from this program will not be used for underwriting, premium or coverage decisions.

If you are an Aetna commercial medical member with an iPhone® interested in participating, there is still time to sign up. Visit www.AttainbyAetna.com for more information or download the Attain app on the App Store® by texting ATTAINAPP TO 37046 and check your eligibility today!

About CVS Health

CVS Health employees are united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company. We're evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that's in the community at one of our nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home, or in the palm of their hand. Our newest offerings – from HealthHUB® locations that are redefining what a pharmacy can be, to innovative programs that help manage chronic conditions – are designed to create a higher-quality, simpler and more affordable experience. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com .

