CVS Health supports communities as major winter storm approaches

Pharmacy patients encouraged to pick up prescriptions before conditions deteriorate



WOONSOCKET, R.I., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) is actively preparing for the major winter storm expected to impact much of the country over the next few days. The company's priority is the health and safety of its customers, members and colleagues, and is committed to providing communities with access to the products and services they need to plan for snow, ice, and potential power outages.

In advance of the approaching winter weather, CVS Health is implementing proactive measures across its businesses to ensure continuity of care:

CVS Pharmacy is reaching out to its patients by text message, email and phone to remind them to refill and pick up their prescriptions. Stores are also receiving additional supplies of emergency items such as water, batteries and first aid products.

CVS Caremark, the company's pharmacy benefit manager, is enabling pharmacy claims for one-time emergency refills of a 10-day supply of medication for plan members in states that have declared states of emergency.

CVS Specialty patients who live within the emergency area and are taking specialty medications will be contacted to discuss alternate delivery arrangements, if needed.

Aetna's clinical response teams have expanded their engagement with Medicare, Medicaid and Commercial members in potentially impacted areas to ensure member safety and access to emergency services.

Aetna members affected by this winter storm can also seek emergency care anywhere, as needed. Aetna will monitor the impact the storm has on its network doctors, hospitals and other health care providers and will modify its policies as necessary for providers and members to enable access to care. Providers and members can contact customer service with any questions.

Additionally, Aetna is liberalizing its Resources For Living (RFL) services to ensure individuals and organizations have access to care regardless of whether it is part of their existing benefits. Liberalized services include in-the-moment mental health phone support, a dedicated crisis support website and community resource information. Individuals and organizations who do not have RFL can call 1-833-327-AETNA, and those with RFL should contact their designated RFL number.

CVS Health is also reaching out to colleagues in impacted areas to ensure their safety and offer crisis support. Information about community resources and emotional support services is available through the company's employee assistance program.

CVS Pharmacy stores comply with all local evacuation orders. If there are mandatory closures, impacted stores will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so. If a store is closed for more than one day, the pharmacy's phone lines will be rerouted to a nearby open CVS Pharmacy to help patients access their prescriptions. Patients with a scheduled vaccination will be notified of any changes to their appointment by email or text message. The latest information regarding store status can be found using the Store Locator tool on CVS.com.

CVS Health also recommends the following tips for ensuring prescription needs are met for those potentially impacted by winter weather and resulting power outages:

Follow local evacuation orders. Get to a safe location first and refill your medications at the nearest pharmacy. This allows you to avoid potentially long lines at your local pharmacy, and you won't need to needlessly delay your evacuation.

Get to a safe location first and refill your medications at the nearest pharmacy. This allows you to avoid potentially long lines at your local pharmacy, and you won't need to needlessly delay your evacuation. Take a waterproof bag with your current medication – even if the bottle is empty. The information on the prescription label will help pharmacy staff with refill requests. Heat, humidity and sunlight can degrade the effectiveness of medicine, so try to protect it from extreme weather conditions.

The information on the prescription label will help pharmacy staff with refill requests. Heat, humidity and sunlight can degrade the effectiveness of medicine, so try to protect it from extreme weather conditions. Keep a written record of your current prescriptions on hand. If you are taking several prescription drugs, it's an especially good idea to keep a record of your current medications, dosage and doctor's contact information.

CVS Health remains dedicated to supporting its local communities and is in contact with disaster relief organizations to help communities respond to and recover from the storm.

Storm preparation b-roll and soundbites from a CVS pharmacist are available for download on CVSHealth.com.

