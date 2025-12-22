High tech foot scanning and footwear company broadens reach to access more consumers via new sales channels

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is delighted to announce the release of a success story about its customer, Aetrex. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care products as well as multi-category retail, to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Aetrex Grows Marketplace Revenue by 400% with Centric PXM by Enhancing Product Visibility and Accuracy

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Aetrex also has offices in the Middle East and Asia. A global leader in foot scanning technology, Aetrex's premium footwear and orthotics are uniquely designed using insights and scientific data gathered from the scans.

"We were seeing major shifts in shopping behavior, so we set out to meet consumers where they shop. Relying solely on Aetrex.com was no longer a viable strategy," says Rui Kojima, Senior Director of e-Commerce.

To broaden their reach, the company expanded its e-commerce presence across multiple sales channels — though this initially involved managing separate systems, requiring considerable manual effort and time to list products on each platform. "Our team was spending more time managing data than growing the business," explains Kojima.

The brand sought a Product Experience Management (PXM) solution to manage product information and to reduce the time it takes to set up product listings on different sales channels and platforms. Aetrex ultimately selected Centric PXM™ for its integrated capabilities. The solution also delivers enhanced data accuracy, greater consistency and the scalability needed to support future growth. Kojima notes, "Since using Centric PXM, we've been able to expand into new marketplaces significantly faster. What used to take 2-3 months to launch in a new marketplace, we can now accomplish in just one week."

"We're thrilled to partner with Aetrex, a company that shares our passion for innovation and customer experience," says Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software. "This collaboration underscores our mission to empower brands and retailers with digital solutions that connect them with consumers in smarter, faster and more impactful ways."

Read the full story to discover how Aetrex reduced the time to set up promotions by 78% and experienced 10x more daily revenue from Amazon. Learn the surprising way Aetrex found Centric PXM and how the company now connects with customers across more channels than ever before.

See Centric Software's AI-Powered Solutions in Action at NRF 2026, Booth #6505

Read the full story

Request a Demo

Aetrex (www.aetrex.com)

Founded in 1946, Aetrex is a global leader in foot scanning technology, orthotics, and comfort footwear. Committed to helping consumers stay active and healthy, Aetrex believes that foot health begins with a comprehensive foot scan. Over the past two decades, the company has deployed more than 12,000 foot scanners worldwide, completing over 50 million scans.

Aetrex's premium footwear and orthotics are uniquely designed using insights and scientific data gathered from these scans. Each product is crafted to deliver maximum comfort, superior support and an improved fit. Their collection features Aetrex's Signature Arch Support, which promotes alignment, reduces overpronation and prevents common foot conditions.

Headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Aetrex also has offices in Israel, Dubai, and China. With a global presence, the company continues to advance foot health through innovative software, hardware and unparalleled expertise in foot care.

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning™ is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.

is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins. Centric Pricing & Inventory™ leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.

leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning, Centric Pricing & Inventory, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Centric Software