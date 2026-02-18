Centric Software Launches Enhanced Pricing & Inventory Capabilities to Maximize Margins and Reduce Excess Stock

AI-powered forecasting and real-time market insight drive precision pricing and smarter inventory decisions

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is thrilled to announce new innovations to Centric Pricing & Inventory™ featuring a new AI-powered demand forecasting engine and intelligent AI functionality designed to drive pricing precision and inventory agility.

Centric Software launches enhanced pricing & inventory capabilities

Centric Software delivers best-of-breed, integrated, AI-powered enterprise solutions that take product from concept to commercialization. Fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care and consumer electronics as well as multi-category retail companies can plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

By combining AI-driven demand forecasting with lifecycle pricing, Centric Pricing & Inventory has helped select customers achieve revenue increases of up to 18%, based on internal analyses of specific implementations. Results vary depending on customer context and usage. Centric Pricing & Inventory is a modular platform built for speed and flexibility, optimizing pricing, inventory allocation, replenishment and stock rebalancing, while providing advanced analytics and market insights for optimal markdown management. This reduces unnecessary discounting and aligns demand with supply, ultimately boosting profitability.

Centric Pricing & Inventory introduces several new capabilities designed to improve pricing agility, build AI trust and align pricing with real-time market conditions:

A smarter, AI-powered demand forecasting engine

At the core of Centric Pricing & Inventory is a new, centralized forecasting engine designed to improve demand prediction accuracy across the product lifecycle. From pre-season planning to in-season allocation and replenishment. It powers pricing, allocation, replenishment and markdown planning with a single forecast shared by all teams. The same forecasting engine is also available in Centric Planning™, so pre-season assortment and merchandise financial plans are built on the same demand signals that drive execution in Centric Pricing & Inventory. AI agents that make price recommendations easy to understand

AI delivers the best results when teams understand the "why" behind the recommendation. Centric Software's new generation of AI Agents breaks down price suggestions in plain language, explaining the key drivers such as demand shifts, competitor pricing or margin impact. These insights demystify AI decisions and replace "black-box" complexity with clarity. Simulation capabilities for strategy testing and AI adoption

When teams can test pricing or inventory strategies before applying them, they trust AI more. That's why Centric Pricing & Inventory now includes enhanced simulation capabilities that enable users to safely model different business scenarios and see how outcomes change. Early pilots indicate that, in certain use cases, simulation tools were associated with increases in AI adoption of more than 25%. Results may vary. Market Intelligence built directly into daily decisions

Guesswork is reduced. Frequently refreshed competitor insights inform daily pricing and forecasting decisions. Centric Pricing & Inventory now connects live shelf pricing, automated product matching and AI-enriched attributes straight into pricing and forecasting workflows. This gives retailers a clear view of what's happening in the market at any given moment, so pricing strategies reflect both internal goals and external realities like promotions, new product drops, or tariff changes. Actionable analytics that drive measurable impact

It's not always obvious if AI decisions are paying off. Centric Pricing & Inventory includes intuitive dashboards that clearly show how AI recommendations are performing, whether it's boosting margins, improving forecast accuracy or increasing sell-through. Teams can see what's working and where to focus next using side-by-side comparisons with traditional approaches and confidence scoring to guide smarter next steps.

Customers are already seeing measurable results with Centric Pricing & Inventory.

"We have reduced our price reductions by about 2.5%. That translates into a 1% margin increase, which, on a 300 million-euro turnover, is a 3 million-euro increase to our bottom line. That is quite a lot; more than we were expecting at the beginning of the project," says Josef-Bernd Oswald, Product and Merchandise Manager at Leder & Schuh Group (LSAG).

"We developed our latest Centric Pricing & Inventory innovations in close partnership with leading global retailers to address real-world challenges with real-world results," says Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software. "We're delivering an intelligent, modular platform that not only recommends the best path forward—it proves it. This is AI that's transparent, measurable and designed to grow with our customers."

SOURCE Centric Software