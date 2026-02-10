Centric Software is listed in the latest Gartner release of vendors that provide pricing, promotion and markdown optimization solutions for retailers

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce that it has been named in Gartner's Competitive Landscape: Retail Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization Solutions, a report that examines vendors supporting retailers with AI-powered pricing, promotion and markdown optimized capabilities. Centric Software delivers innovative, integrated, end-to-end AI-powered enterprise solutions to take products from concept to commercialization. Fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail companies can plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Centric Software Named in Gartner Competitive Landscape Report for Retail Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization Solutions

Gartner is a leading global technological research and consulting firm providing actionable insights to thousands of enterprises worldwide. Its competitive landscape report covers pricing, promotion and markdown optimization. It cites the drawbacks of aging ERP systems and homegrown AI merchandising tools.

Centric Software addresses retail pricing complexity through Centric Pricing & Inventory™, supported by Centric Market Intelligence™, delivering AI-powered capabilities that optimize pricing decisions from pre-season price setting through in-season promotions and end-of-season markdowns.

With a focus on short lifecycle categories such as fashion, footwear and seasonal goods, Centric Pricing & Inventory enables brands and retailers to centralize pricing strategies, align cross-functional teams and execute pricing decisions consistently across channels, regions and product hierarchies. This lifecycle-based approach supports stronger full-price sell-through, reduced markdown reliance and protected margins at scale.

In the report, Gartner identifies Centric Software as a Representative Vendor for unified price, promotion and markdown optimization solutions for retailers. Centric Software supports lifecycle pricing decisions with AI-driven optimization and explainable decision logic designed to improve transparency and speed across pricing workflows.

Centric Software's modular SaaS architecture enables localized execution with centralized control, allowing brands and retailers to scale pricing strategies across diverse markets while maintaining agility in volatile trading environments.

Building on these capabilities, Centric Software continues to evolve its approach to price management by connecting pricing and inventory optimization with retail merchandise planning and market intelligence capabilities across the Centric platform. This broader vision reflects the industry's shift toward more connected, insight-driven pricing workflows, extending beyond optimization to support scenario planning, strategic alignment and market responsiveness.

"Being included in Gartner's competitive landscape for unified price, promotion and markdown optimization solutions is an important recognition," says Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software. "As pricing decisions become more complex and increasingly influenced by AI, retailers need purpose-built solutions that bring speed, transparency and control to the entire pricing lifecycle. These capabilities are critical to protecting margins and staying competitive in fast-moving markets."

Read the Gartner report

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Request a Demo

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning™ is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.

is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins. Centric Pricing & Inventory™ leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.

leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning, Centric Pricing & Inventory, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Centric Software