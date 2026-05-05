AEVEX joins Persistent Systems' Wave Relay® Ecosystem

Wave Relay® MANET as preferred network for Atlas UAS, Mako and Mako Lite USVs

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a leader in advanced networking solutions, announced today that AEVEX, a defense technology company providing autonomous unmanned systems and mission solutions for U.S. and allied customers, has joined Persistent's Wave Relay® Ecosystem. AEVEX is integrating the Wave Relay® MANET into its Atlas unmanned aerial system (UAS) and its Mako and Mako Lite unmanned surfaced vessels (USVs).

AEVEX Joins Persistent System's Wave Relay Ecosystem

Atlas is a Group II UAS supporting ISR and precision-strike mission variants;

Mako and Mako Lite are modular unmanned surface vehicles equipped for ISR, maritime sensing, communications relay, and mission‑tailorable payloads.

The Wave Relay® Ecosystem is an industry alliance of unmanned systems and sensor companies leveraging the Wave Relay network to unite warfighters and battlefield technology on a common fabric of connectivity.

"Prior to AEVEX joining the Ecosystem, our Wave Relay® MANET was integrated into their Atlas UAS, which was selected for the Army's Launched Effects-Short Range program following successful testing," said Ed Fahrenkrug, Director of Programs at Persistent Systems. "We are excited to be partnering with a leader in precision strike unmanned systems and build on the Army's success to meet future operational needs."

The addition of AEVEX extends the Wave Relay® Ecosystem across a broader set of unmanned platforms. Persistent believes autonomous systems will soon outnumber warfighters on the battlefield, and networking systems, sensors, and warfighters into a common operating picture will require both resilience and high network scalability. The Wave Relay® MANET provides that scalable communication fabric today.

"We chose Persistent's Wave Relay® MANET for communications because of its high scalability, resilience to Electronic Warfare (EW), collaborative behavior, targeting, and intelligence collection," said Chris Robinson, Vice President of Business Development at AEVEX. "Additionally, Persistent's Cloud Relay™ capability supports global connectivity in contested environments."

With AEVEX as the 20th Wave Relay® Ecosystem partner, the Wave Relay® MANET has become the standard network uniting unmanned systems, sensors, devices, and warfighters on a global fabric of connectivity.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Persistent Systems, LLC, a leader in defense technology, has been engineering secure Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) solutions since 2007, enabling joint forces and multinational coalitions to communicate, collaborate, and achieve mission success. Persistent created the Wave Relay® Ecosystem, a unified data network for unmanned systems, sensors, and software, empowering warfighters to accomplish tactical objectives across the operational area. Built on the company's Wave Relay® MANET and Cloud Relay™ technologies, this ecosystem delivers a global data fabric for military, first responders, and commercial users. Persistent has offices in New York City, Colorado, North Carolina, Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming.

About AEVEX

AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX) is a leading U.S. defense technology company delivering autonomous unmanned systems, AI‑enabled mission software, and advanced ISR and electronic warfare solutions for national security customers. With vertically integrated engineering, rapid prototyping, and high‑volume manufacturing across multiple U.S. locations, AEVEX provides affordable, front‑line‑ready capabilities designed for contested and GPS‑denied environments. AEVEX's mission is to strengthen deterrence, enhance warfighter effectiveness, and help ensure the United States maintains technological and industrial advantage in the era of autonomy.

SOURCE Persistent Systems, LLC