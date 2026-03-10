UK Ministry of Defence selects Persistent Systems' Wave Relay® MANET for Project CAIN modernization

Multi-million dollar contract signals the growing proliferation of MPU5 devices deployed across world

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a global leader in secure mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) technology, announced that the UK Ministry of Defence has selected the Wave Relay® MANET, including the MPU5 tactical communication system, in support of Project CAIN, a key modernization effort for the British Army.

Awarded through Persistent's UK partner and authorized distributor Steatite Ltd., the program will deliver MPU5 radios, Rugged Display & Controllers (RDCs), and associated Dismount Kit equipment to the 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team, the UK's rapidly deployable, first-to-fight airborne formation.

As part of this effort, 16 Air Assault will also employ Cloud Relay™, Persistent's global networking technology, enabling soldiers to maintain uninterrupted communications, even when transitioning between SATCOM, LTE, 5G, or other transport layers. This ensures resilient connectivity in complex, contested, and highly mobile environments.

"By deploying the MPU5 and Cloud Relay™, the 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team will gain a significant advantage in decision-making and coordination across dispersed, multi-domain operations," said Eve Shapiro, Senior Director of Sales and Business Development at Persistent Systems. "We've seen exceptional results with the UK Royal Marines, and we expect similar success as more organizations recognize the operational impact of a resilient, edge-to-cloud network."

This selection builds on the UK's ongoing modernization progress. In 2024, the UK Royal Marines fielded more than 2,000 MPU5s as part of their transformation into a more agile, technology-enabled Commando Force. The 16 Air Assault effort marks another step in strengthening the UK's ability to operate with speed, precision, and interoperability alongside allies.

Persistent Systems continues to support modernization initiatives worldwide, including programs within the U.S. Army's Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) efforts, maritime security initiatives across the Baltic region, and Indo-Pacific partner networks. The increased adoption of the MPU5 across Europe, including deployments in the Baltics, Spain, France, and the UK, reflects the growing demand for scalable, resilient MANET capabilities.

The UK MoD's decision underscores a broader trend of successful modernizations of forces, which require secure, adaptable, and globally connected networks to maintain situational awareness and operational advantage in dynamic, contested environments.

