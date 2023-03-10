AEWIN will present faster and more secured network systems at RSA Conference 2023 and Big5G Event

TAIPEI, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AEWIN Technologies Co., Ltd (doing business as AEWIN) will present faster and more secured network systems at RSA Conference 2023 during April 24th to 27th and Big5G Event during May 16th to 17th. You will find the networking solutions with outstanding performance to enable innovative applications without compromising the cybersecurity.

Join AEWIN at RSA & BIG5G Events

As an experienced network appliances provider, AEWIN will display the latest high-performance network appliances powered by dual Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors (Sapphire Rapids) or dual AMD EPYC 9004 processors (Genoa) for compute-intensive demands. With the support of PCIe Gen5 slots, over 1200G throughput can be achieved for NGFW and 5G Open RAN.

AEWIN also offers cybersecurity solution with enhanced data transmission and hardware-based security technologies. Implemented with crypto acceleration cards, data encryption/ compression can be accelerated with ease. Faster and safer network appliances provided by AEWIN can meet the diverse market demands of securing the tremendous amounts of data.

In addition to the performant and scalable network appliances, AEWIN will display the full product portfolio that covers ultra-compact fanless computer for any edge deployment and mainstream network appliance for versatile networking applications including SD-WAN and virtualized network solutions. Please don't hesitate to join us at AEWIN booth for more!

Event Information:

RSA Conference April 24 – April 27, 2023

Booth Number N-5605

Location Moscone Center @San Francisco, California

Big5G Event May 16 - May 17, 2023

Booth Number 325

Location Austin Convention Center @Austin, Texas

For more information, please visit: https://www.aewin.com/ or contact us.

SOURCE AEWIN Tech.