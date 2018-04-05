AF Group Announces Abel Travis as Director of Innovation

Prior to joining AF Group, Travis was assistant vice president and head of commercial lines product management for Hanover Insurance Group. During his career, he has developed an impressive background in research, strategy, product development and underwriting with other major insurance carriers nationwide, including Chubb Insurance Group, Travelers Insurance Corporation and the Hartford Financial Services.

"We are pleased to welcome Abel to our outstanding team," said Lisa Corless, president of AF Group. "He is a highly respected innovator, creative podcaster in the web space and a strong leader. His significant experience in the insurance industry and insights on product management and development will be a tremendous asset as we continue to create innovative solutions for our agents and policyholders."

Travis earned an M.B.A. from Long Island University (Brookville, NY) and a B.A. in Finance from Clarkson University (Potsdam, NY). He is the recipient of a number of professional achievement awards, including the 40 Under Forty award from the Worcester Business Journal.

About AF Group

Founded in 1912, AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best, AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company conducting business through its brands: Accident Fund, United Heartland, CompWest, Third Coast Underwriters, AF Specialty and Fundamental Underwriters.

