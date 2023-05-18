AF Group Announces Andrea Burns as Chief Underwriting Officer

LANSING, Mich., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group has announced Andrea Burns as chief underwriting officer, aligning a proven industry executive with the organization's strong underwriting expertise and success as a growing, innovative and diversified leader in specialty insurance.

Andrea Burns, Chief Underwriting Officer, AF Group
"Andrea's appointment reflects our commitment to furthering our underwriting discipline, and we're so pleased to welcome an individual with such impressive experience to our executive leadership team," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "Her track record of building strong teams and insights on both the challenges and opportunities of underwriting will be highly valuable to our continued success."

Burns has held executive roles at several major industry carriers, most recently serving as director and head of Commercial Property and Liability Product Line Management for Allstate Insurance. Previously she was regional product director for Encompass Insurance and vice president of Sales & Distribution for Zurich North America.

Burns earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign and holds Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Risk Management (ARM) and Associate in Insurance Services (AIS) designations. She is a CPCU In Good Standing and is Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certified.

About AF Group
AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

