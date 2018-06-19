AF Group Announces Expansion into Commercial Auto

"AF Group has a history of developing new products in response to the needs of our valued agents and policyholders, and the introduction of Fundamental Underwriters is the direct result of an opportunity identified in the marketplace," said Lisa Corless, president of AF Group. "With more than one hundred years of excellence as a specialty carrier, we are uniquely positioned to offer this coverage – which is a natural fit for our organization and a great option for new customers."

Fundamental Underwriters is a managing general underwriter, specializing in expert management and competitive pricing of harder-to-place risks, delivering individual underwriting solutions, consultative loss control programs and rapid claims resolution. Led by Rob Westburg, a 30-year veteran in the insurance and transportation sector, Fundamental writes primary commercial auto and physical damage through Third Coast Insurance Company, an A.M. Best "A-" non-admitted company insuring public and private fleets of 30 to 300 units. Fundamental's initial appetite is trucks plated in Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia. The brand presently writes more than $2 million in commercial trucking premium.

"This is an incredible opportunity for us to build something new and broaden our product offerings," said Marguerite Dixen, president of Fundamental Underwriters. "The significant gap in this market will allow our expert staff to demonstrate our value through an exceptional underwriting model, first-class in-house claims and effective loss control services. We're excited to bring this product and our proven expertise to a new customer base."

Fundamental Underwriters is based in Chicago, with claims, underwriting and loss control staff led by Westburg in Pennsylvania.

About AF Group

AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

