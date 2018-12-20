AF Group Announces Key Leadership Promotions

"Our remarkable success is directly related to our amazing teammates and outstanding leaders, who have demonstrated a tireless commitment to our partner agents, policyholders and injured workers," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "My sincere congratulations to these leaders who will certainly continue to move us toward an exceptional future."

Promotions include:

Abel Travis – Vice President, Underwriting & Product Innovation

Prior to joining AF Group in April 2018, Travis was assistant vice president and head of commercial lines product management for Hanover Insurance Group. He earned a master's in Business Administration from Long Island University and Pragmatic Product Management Certification and Strategic Leadership Certification from MIT, along with a bachelor's degree in Finance from Clarkson University. Travis is the recipient of numerous professional achievement awards, including the 40 Under Forty award from the Worcester Business Journal.

Keri Kittmann – Vice President, Servicing Carrier Operations

Kittmann joined AF Group in 2000, and has held various management positions within the organization. In 2009, she was named AF Group's "Leader of the Year." Prior to joining AF Group, she held several finance and accounting roles for Citizens/Hanover Insurance and Blue Care Network. Kittmann earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Michigan State University. In 2018, she was appointed to the Cristo Rey Community Center Board of Directors (Lansing, MI).

Mitch Walsh – Vice President, Business Transformation

Walsh joined AF Group in 2015 as director of Strategy and Operations. Prior to joining AF Group, he served as vice president of Insurance Services at Texas Mutual Insurance Company and previously held several executive-level positions including vice president of Loss Prevention & Underwriting Systems. Walsh earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Michigan State University.

Becky Holnagel, FCAS, MAAA, CPCU – Chief Actuary

Holnagel has held several management positions since joining AF Group in 2006 and now leads the company's Actuarial and Predictive Modeling teams and data strategy initiatives. Prior to joining AF Group, Holnagel served as a senior actuarial analyst for MEEMIC Insurance Company and as an actuarial analyst and commercial lines underwriter for Citizens Insurance Company. Holnagel received her bachelor's degree in Mathematics from the University of Michigan and is a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

Jacob Geyer, CPCU, CAWC – Vice President, AF Specialty; Vice President, Business Analytics and Underwriting Operations

Geyer joined Accident Fund in June 2008 as a senior actuarial analyst. Prior to this, he worked at Liberty Mutual in an actuarial role for pricing and ratemaking. Geyer earned a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Michigan State University and he serves on the Michigan State University Actuarial Science Board of Advisors.

