AF Group Announces the Retirement of Steve Cooper

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group has announced the retirement of Steve Cooper, president of Commercial Markets, effective in April.

Cooper first joined the organization in 2006 as vice president of Claim Operations for Accident Fund. In 2010, he was named president of United Heartland, soon after added oversight of Third Coast Underwriters, and was named president of the Commercial Markets Division in 2020.

"After nearly 20 years of dedication to our organization, Steve has left an indelible mark on our teammates and agent partners," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "His deep industry knowledge, authentic leadership and remarkable kindness has made him a beloved leader and peer, and he will be sincerely missed for his lasting contributions to AF Group."

