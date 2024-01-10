AF Group Announces the Retirement of Steve Cooper

AF Group

10 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group has announced the retirement of Steve Cooper, president of Commercial Markets, effective in April.

Cooper first joined the organization in 2006 as vice president of Claim Operations for Accident Fund. In 2010, he was named president of United Heartland, soon after added oversight of Third Coast Underwriters, and was named president of the Commercial Markets Division in 2020.

Steve Cooper, President of Commercial Lines, AF Group
"After nearly 20 years of dedication to our organization, Steve has left an indelible mark on our teammates and agent partners," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "His deep industry knowledge, authentic leadership and remarkable kindness has made him a beloved leader and peer, and he will be sincerely missed for his lasting contributions to AF Group."

About AF Group

AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group. 

Contact:
Marissa Sura
(517) 896-3707
[email protected]
AFGroup.com

SOURCE AF Group

News Releases in Similar Topics

