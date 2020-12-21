AF Group Announces Workers' Compensation Division Executive Changes

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group is pleased to announce several executive appointments in its Workers' Compensation division that support the organization's continued strength and growth as a premier provider of specialty insurance solutions.

These appointments include:

Michelle McLane, named senior vice president of Business Development. With a strong background in underwriting, broker relations and territory management, McLane has excelled in assembling collaborative teams and achieving positive customer outcomes over the course of her 18-year career. Most recently, she served as executive vice president of Sales for M3 insurance, a valued partner agency of AF Group's United Heartland brand.

"We're so pleased to welcome Michelle to the AF Group team," said Steve Cooper, president of AF Group's Workers' Compensation division. "Her proven insights on customer experience and knowledge of both the industry and our organization will be of tremendous value as we continue to build our workers' compensation brands and best serve our valued agents, policyholders and injured workers."

To support McLane in this appointment, Mike Valiante, vice president of Business Development for Third Coast Underwriters, has been promoted to vice president of Business Development for Accident Fund; and Justin Bealhen, vice president of Business Development for United Heartland, will have an expanded role which includes UH Loss Control and 3CU Business Development oversight.

Scott Babcock, vice president of Customer Operations & Loss Control at 3CU, will expand his responsibilities to include corporate loss control. In this role, he will provide greater enterprise oversight of loss control processes to ensure consistency across brands.

Finally, Montell Taylor has been promoted to vice president of Operations for AF Group. In his new role, Taylor will lead the organization's Premium Audit team, budget planning and expense management process, and will guide business process improvement while leading client relations and large account service strategy.

"This is an exciting time for AF Group brands in harnessing their collective strength within our new division," said Cooper. "These high-performing leaders will help us fulfill our promise to agents and policyholders by delivering the best service in the workers' compensation business, and I look forward to their contributions to our success."

