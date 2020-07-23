AF Group Contributes $50,000 to COVID-19 Relief

LANSING, Mich., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to the communities it serves during these difficult times, AF Group has contributed $50,000 to 11 organizations that are providing local COVID-19 relief throughout the country.

"Our partners at local food banks are experiencing unprecedented demand, and we recognize the need to continue these contributions as a high priority during this challenging time," said Sarah Garcia, director of Community Relations at AF Group. "With so many individuals and families being adversely impacted by COVID-19, we are hopeful that our contributions can make an immediate difference."

After making a $25,000 donation to the Greater Lansing Food Bank in April, AF Group is now contributing to the Capital Area United Way, the Capital Region Community Foundation and Refugee Development Center to support their efforts to assist individuals and families in the mid-Michigan region who are struggling with basic needs as a result of COVID-19.

Organizations receiving assistance from AF Group and its brands include:

AF Group and Accident Fund

Capital Area United Way

Capital Region Community Foundation COVID-19 Fund

Food Bank of Eastern Michigan

Gleaners Community Food Bank

Refugee Development Center

CompWest

Feeding America Riverside

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

Fundamental Underwriters

Chester County Food Bank

Third Coast Underwriters/United Heartland

Northern Illinois Food Bank

United Heartland

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Metcalf Park Community Bridges

About AF Group

AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

