AF Group Enters Assumed Reinsurance Marketplace - Partners with Waypoint Underwriting Management

LANSING, Mich., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An industry leader in offering specialty insurance products, AF Group today announced its entry into the assumed reinsurance marketplace through a new partnership with Waypoint Underwriting Management. The partnership aligns AF Group, a national leader in specialty insurance with Waypoint, a proven expert in reinsurance risk underwriting and pricing. Waypoint will begin underwriting property, workers' compensation and casualty treaty reinsurance for and on behalf of AF Group beginning July 1.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Waypoint," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "This agreement further leverages our growing reinsurance platform and provides an outstanding opportunity to further diversify our business through our exploration and delivery of specialty products to meet new and unique customer needs."

"Four years of relentless effort, key additions, adaptation and constant self-improvement have elevated Waypoint to a first-choice reinsurance partner," said Joseph Horan, managing partner at Waypoint. "This exciting announcement with AF Group reflects our continued commitment to bring strong financial capacity to the reinsurance market across a diverse and balanced product offering."

The assumed reinsurance product is part of AF Group's AF Specialty division. AF Specialty provides fronting services and captive solutions to insurance carriers, managing general agents, reinsurance intermediaries, and captive managers seeking a fronting facility to place well managed, turnkey commercial property and casualty programs. They provide eligible partners with multiple entities of fronting paper which allows AF Specialty to write a broad spectrum of coverages on a national platform.

About AF Group

AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

About Waypoint

Waypoint Underwriting Management, LLC is a specialty reinsurance platform operating primarily in the U.S. The value of the firm lies with an executive team that has started, owned and run multiple reinsurance platforms over the last 25 years. Waypoint is a full turnkey operation providing production, underwriting, actuarial pricing and reserving, premium collection, claims management and reporting.

