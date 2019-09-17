AF Group Named 2019 Best Places to Work

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group has been named to Business Insurance magazine's Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow. The award honors AF Group and its brands as one of the best employers in the insurance industry, and this year's recognition marks a decade of inclusion for the company on this prestigious list.

"Being recognized, once again, as one of the best places to work in insurance is tremendous," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "Our decade of excellence has been earned by incredible teammates and their tireless efforts to make our workplace exceptional. Their commitment drives our best-in-class service to agents, policyholders and injured workers. Combined with our recent honor as a 'Ward's 50' company, this award reflects the pride and ownership we all share across the organization."

The Best Places to Work in Insurance program is a joint effort of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group. Its two-part assessment process recognizes companies that have created high-quality workplaces in which employees can thrive and enjoy doing so. One part, responsible for 75 percent of a company's score, involved a confidential employee engagement and satisfaction survey, which was used to evaluate employees' workplace experience and the company's culture. The second part consisted of an employer questionnaire, which collected information about each company's benefit programs, policies and practices.

AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

