CompWest Names Kristi Houston Vice President

LANSING, Mich., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CompWest Insurance has announced the appointment of Kristi Houston as vice president of Business Development and Operations.

Kristi Houston, Vice President of Business Development and Operations, CompWest

Houston has been a member of the CompWest team since 2009, having first joined the company as marketing manager. Since that time, Houston has had increasing responsibilities across a number of roles, including senior Business Development specialist, Business Development manager and most recently, regional director of Business Development. Prior to joining CompWest, Houston held roles as Business Development manager with Zenith Insurance and account executive with Marsh McLennan Agency.

"Kristi is a highly creative leader and has established a strong affinity for her team," said Mike Valiante, senior vice president of Small Commercial Market for AF Group. "She has also built exceptional relationships with our agent partners, which will continue to benefit our enterprise as we create new strategies for success in the California market. We're so pleased to welcome her to this expanded role."

Houston earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Business Management and an MBA in Business Management from the University of Phoenix.

About CompWest

CompWest is a dynamic provider of workers' compensation, offering leading strategies and innovative insurance solutions to employers in California and select Western states. CompWest is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact:

Marissa Sura

(517) 896-3707

[email protected]

AFGroup.com

SOURCE AF Group