AF Group Names New Product Management and Underwriting Director

LANSING, Mich., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting its continued success as an industry leader in specialty insurance, AF Group has named Michael Bachman as Product Management and Underwriting Director. In his new role, Bachman will lead the Multiline Corporate Underwriting Team.

Bachman joins AF Group with more than 15 years of insurance carrier experience. Most recently, he was vice president of Programs Underwriting at SCOR Reinsurance Company. In that role, he helped launch their Program Administrator/MGA division. He began his career with Wausau Insurance, starting as a monoline workers' compensation underwriter before transitioning into multiline property & casualty underwriting. While at Liberty International Underwriters, he was responsible for the Program Business Unit.

"We're thrilled to welcome Michael to the organization," said Kelly Fusner, chief underwriting officer of AF Group. "Mike's property and casualty line experience gives him the opportunity to make an immediate impact on our organization and to our agents and customers as a leading specialty insurance carrier."

Bachman earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Gettysburg College. In addition, he holds several professional designations, including Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Risk Management (ARM) and Certified Programs Leader (CPL).

AF Group continues to serve the industry with dynamic specialty insurance solutions and programs that demonstrate its lasting commitment to customers and communities.

About AF Group

AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

