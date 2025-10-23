AFA-CWA'S NELSON TO JOIN TEAMSTERS STRIKE AT HORSESHOE CASINO

SHELBYVILLE, Ind., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA International President Sara Nelson will join striking dealers and dual rates at Horseshoe Indianapolis on the picket line on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. to show solidarity with striking Teamsters.

Over 200 workers were scheduled to vote to join Local 135 on Friday, Oct. 17. The ongoing government shutdown caused the election to be delayed indefinitely, so the prospective Teamsters proposed using a neutral third party to conduct the vote as planned. Horseshoe's management refused, leaving the group no choice but to strike for Teamsters representation.

WHEN: Saturday, October 25

9 a.m. ET



WHO: Horseshoe dealers and dual rates

Sara Nelson, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA International President

Members and leaders of Teamsters Local 135



WHERE: Horseshoe Indianapolis

4300 N Michigan Rd

Shelbyville, IN 46176

Media Contact:

Maura Drumm , (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

On-Site Contact:

David Schneider, (317) 755-9440

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 135